Teenager Paige Winter’s Father Punched A Shark In The Face To Free Her From Its Jaws

Paige Winter lost her leg and several fingers in a shark attack, but her father was able to save her by punching the creature in the nose.

While swimming at a North Carolina beach, a 17-year-old girl was bitten by a shark. Paige Winter was at Fort Macon State Park when a shark clamped her leg in its jaws.

Winter’s father Charlie Winter, a firefighter and paramedic, sprang to his daughter’s aid. He punched the shark five times in the nose, forcing it to release its grip and swim away, reports The Daily Mail.

Lacy Whorton, a witness at the beach said, “everybody started screaming,” when people realized an attack happened. She informed NBC News that lifeguards quickly recovered Paige from the water,.

Winter was immediately taken to Carteret Health Care by helicopter. She suffered deep lacerations on her leg, pelvis, and hands and underwent surgery after the attack. The lacerations on her leg were so severe that her leg had to be amputated and she may need a hand transplant, according to The Daily Mail.

Winter’s mother, Marcy Winter, took to Facebook to update family and friends of her daughter’s status. As of Sunday night, her daughter was out of surgery and in good spirits.

“Paige is out of surgery and awake, she’s still pretty groggy but cracking jokes. She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people.”

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe page titled “Prayers for Paige” to help manage medical expenses and time off of work. Winter’s grandmother, Janet Winter, shared a link to the page on Facebook.

The site asks for donations as a way to help a family in need.

“As family friends, we sit here hoping we can do something that could bring just a tiny bit of relief that may assist with Paige’s road to recovery.”

In addition, the site mentions the father’s commitment to the community.

“Charlie, Paige’s father, Marine, Firefighter, and Paramedic has served his Country and his community for the last 20 years. Now it’s time for us to rally around him and his family to help them in their time of need.”

The site has already surpassed its goal. As of Monday afternoon, more than $7,000 was raised, exceeding the target of $5,000.

The incident, which happened around noon on Sunday, follows another attack just last week off the coast of Hawaii.

A 65-year-old California man, who was vacationing with his wife, was attacked and killed by a shark when he was swimming at a Maui beach, reports People. Similar to Winter’s attack, the shark bit the man’s leg and also caused severe damage to his hands and wrists. The tourist, who hasn’t been named, lost his leg in the attack and died.

Winter is still recovering at a local hospital and will likely need subsequent surgeries and physical therapy in the future, per The Daily Mail.