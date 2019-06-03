Braless Kristen Strout Busts Out Of Gingham Shirt, Flaunts Dangerously Tiny Daisy Dukes In The Hay

Sometimes, Instagram just wants an all-American country girl. Delivering it today is Tennessee-based model Kristen Strout. The self-proclaimed “Bikini/Car Promo Model” took to the platform in an outfit that celebrates her Southern roots, and she hasn’t held back on the cleavage.

On June 3, Kristen updated her account. Her cowgirl-themed snap comes with plenty of hay, a tiny pair of daisy dukes, and a cowboy hat that’s being tipped. Strout is sitting against a wall of straw as she looks directly at the camera. Her red-and-white gingham shirt comes cropped, tied below the bust, and it appears to be lacking a bra. The result is sending fans this blonde’s busty assets in an eye-popping display. Cleavage-centric as the photo is, it doesn’t appear solely focused on flaunting Kristen’s assets. With her string-adorned daisy dukes, hat, and all that hay, this is a girl who’s gone all-out to showcase American pride.

A caption has suggested Kristen’s location as being her mother’s home.

Fans are absolutely loving it.

“Smokin hot farm girl wearing Daisy Dukes shorts XOXO” was one comment.

“Sweet home Alabama,” another fan wrote.

The above comment likely pertains to the post’s geotag. Kristen appears to have posted the snap from Guntersville, Alabama.

While Kristen’s feed echoes that of many bikini models on Instagram, it does have a certain edge. This gun-toting sensation regularly takes to the platform with weapons, and her army fatigue outfits have become somewhat of a trademark. Kristen has also worn cowboy-themed outfits before. The penchant for all things country is clarified in the model’s bio. Alongside outlining her love of Corvettes, Kristen has written that she’s into “Tattoos/Rock/Country Music.”

Kristen has 765,000 Instagram followers. Her feed is likely popular with patriotic Americans. With everything from selfies in bikinis bearing the American flag to the regular donning of cowboy hats, this is a model who knows how to connect with her audience. Given the scantily-clad nature of Kristen’s outfits though, she likely also knows that flaunting her curves will rake in the engagement. Kristen does so tastefully, uniquely, and with the brazen attitude that seems to match her fierce persona.

Loading...

Today’s snap also saw Kristen called a “perfect beauty” and “too sexy.”

“Good lord you make one hell of a country girl! the farmers [sic] daughter. Absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote.

Unlike many Instagram models, Strout does not appear to follow many Hollywood-based accounts. While she does follow singer Demi Lovato, the accounts Kristen subscribes to mostly appear to reflect her interests of vehicles, tattoos, and swimwear. Fans wishing to see more of Kristen should follow her Instagram.