‘Jeopardy!’ Champion James Holzhauer’s Daughter Hopes He Loses, Here’s Why

The 4-year-old has a somewhat innocent understanding of the concepts of winning and losing.

Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer likely has several audience members hoping that he’ll lose, if for no other reason than to see his streak end. But one person who can’t wait for him to lose is his 4-year-old daughter, The Wrap reports. Per The Wrap, Holzhauer’s daughter has an adorably childlike reason for wanting to see her dad lose.

In a Sunday tweet, the 35-year-old said that his daughter had been brought to tears over the prospect of her dad losing. So he had a conversation with her about winning and losing, and then made her a special promise. “My kid cried about the possibility of her dad losing, so I told her we could have a party the day after it inevitably happens. Now she cries when I win,” the professional sports gambler wrote.

Of course, when he does eventually lose, his loss will have happened weeks — if not months — before it airs on TV, as Jeopardy! is filmed well in advance of its air date.

Speaking of losing, Holzhauer may very well have lost already. As reported on Monday by The Inquisitr, a leaked video purports to show the long-time champ finally losing, on the episode that will air later Monday afternoon. Jeopardy! is syndicated, and thus airs at different times across the country, but generally airs in the afternoon in most markets.

Spoiler alert, "Jeopardy!" fans. James Holzhauer may not be invincible after all https://t.co/XJpcyDfwT8 pic.twitter.com/3Q2HRr5CNL — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 3, 2019

In his tweet in which he revealed that his daughter hopes he loses, Holzhauer was actually responding to a report about him and his Jeopardy! run — one which ran on Sunday in The Washington Post.

In a story titled “Quit rooting against James Holzhauer’s must-watch Jeopardy! run. Appreciate greatness,” writer Norman Chad claims that “Some people, particularly longtime Jeopardy! viewers,” are rooting against the Las Vegas-based gambler. Chad doesn’t name names, however, so it’s unclear just how anti-Holzhauer the Jeopardy! audience even is.

Loading...

Regardless, like all sports writers, Chad used statistics to back up his appreciation of Holzhauer’s skills. For example, he noted that Holzhauer has played 11 games in which he didn’t give a wrong answer, likening it to a pitcher throwing a perfect game 11 times. Holzhauer has gotten the Daily Double right 71 of 75 times, and he’s been right on Final Jeopardy 31 out of 32 times. His response accuracy is 97 percent.

“It’s amazing how Holzhauer always brings his ‘A’ game. He’s like a pitcher throwing all heat, no change-ups — 105 mph on the black, again and again,” Chad writes.

Check your local listings to see when you can watch Monday’s Jeopardy! episode, one which is rumored to feature Holzhauer’s inevitable defeat.