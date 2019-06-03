‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss After Health Scare

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is in the best shape of his life after dropping 20 pounds due to a health scare that made him realize he is not “invincible.”

Cowell spoke to Extra, where he revealed that an incident in 2017 forced him to take a good look at his health and eating habits and reevaluate his life. The 59-year-old music mogul, who will celebrate a milestone birthday in October of this year, decided that it was time to take control of the things that seemed most out of his control; his eating habits.

The entertainment personality’s vow to improve his overall health came after he fell down the stairs of the home he shares with longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric in October 2017.

Extra correspondent Terri Moran asked Cowell about his newfound health and what the biggest thing he was craving since he overhauled his eating habits was. His response?

“Pizza, that’s been really, really hard,” he said.

Cowell also revealed that he never takes a cheat day since his commitment to better health began.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock,” Cowell said in a statement to The Sun about his fall and subsequent vow to take better care of himself. “The [doctors] think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out.”

Cowell has reportedly become a vegan, eschewing all animal and dairy products from his diet, as well as wheat and sugar. He now says that he is in a pattern of eating that he finds enjoyable, noting to The Sun that he now sleeps better and wakes up feeling less tired than he did prior to the overhaul of his diet.

Cowell also claims to have more energy and focus than before, something that will benefit him greatly at 60 years old as he carries on with a heavy workload of commitments.

The newer and slimmer Cowell is feeling much better and able to enjoy his life experiences more, such as the new season of America’s Got Talent alongside new judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, as well as mainstay judge Howie Mendel.

