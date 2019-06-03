Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes At Summer Jam

Wendy Williams is not letting her impending divorce get her down. The talk show host was spotted at Summer Jam this weekend looking like she’s ready to live her best life.

According to The Blast, Wendy Williams was spotted backstage as she supported her friend, and possible dating partner, DJ Boof. The DJ works on Wendy’s show as the man that helps get the crowd hyped before she comes out on stage.

Williams looked fabulous, wearing a low cut white T-shirt, which showed off her ample cleavage. She tucked the top into a pair of tiny jean shorts. The daisy dukes helped to flaunt Wendy’s tiny waist.

The TV personality added a leopard-print jacket over the top of her ensemble and wore her signature “W” necklace. She also accessorized by sporting a watch and multiple bracelets as well as earrings and a pair of large, reflective sunglasses.

Wendy had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands for the outing.

The concert marked the first major event that Williams has attended in public since her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was arrested for getting into a physical altercation with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams is said to be thriving in the weeks since she’s filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Williams stuck out her toxic marriage for far too long, and now that she’s single, she’s living life on her own terms again.

“Wendy is a true warrior. It’s been a battle, but she’s rising above the pain of losing her marriage and she is winning. Once she stopped fighting to save her marriage and accepted that it was truly over, she turned all of her energy toward building her new life and it’s been such a huge shift,” an insider told the outlet of the situation.

“The marriage should have ended some time ago. She hung on way too long. Now that the weight of trying to hold it all together has lifted off of her, she can see how heavy it really was, and how it was dragging her down,” the source continued.

The insider also revealed that Wendy Williams is feeling much lighter and happier now that her marriage is over and that she is very hopeful for the what the future brings in her career and in her personal life.