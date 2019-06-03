Bradley Cooper Reveals What Lady Gaga Did To Make Him ‘Comfortable’ Enough To Bond

In a recent interview with Conan O’Brien, Bradley Cooper revealed how he and A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga formed the bond that sparked their collaboration.

Before casting Gaga in the Oscar-winning film, Cooper claims that she made him a bowl of leftover pasta, per Us Weekly.

“I was hungry, she made me food.”

The American Hustle star said that the “Alejandro” singer made the gesture during one of the first times the pair met.

“It was insane,” he said, adding that Gaga also offered him noodles in addition to the leftover pasta she found in the refrigerator.

“She made me feel so comfortable.”

Gaga and Cooper’s passionate Oscar performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born was very well-received and even caused some to speculate that the two were in love. But Gaga used her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance to shoot down these rumors and said that “Shallow” and A Star Is Born share themes of love, meaning her and Cooper had to remain connected during its entirety. She also said that seeing love between the two characters was what she and Cooper intended.

Gaga also used her Kimmel appearance to trash social media and its effect on pop culture, which she believes is negative.

As The Inquisitr reported, a source claims that Cooper and Gaga reportedly haven’t spent time together since their performance.

“It seems Bradley hasn’t spent any time with Lady Gaga. He has been all about his family.”

“Since the awards season ended, Bradley spends every day with his family,” the source added.

“Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great.”

But things don’t appear to be going as well at present. As The Inquisitr reported, Cooper is reportedly nearing a split with his girlfriend Irina Shayk, whom he shares his daughter, Lea. The pair have been dating since 2015, and despite being one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, they appear to be on the rocks.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” a source told Page Six.

“Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread,” the insider revealed.

After Cooper and Gaga finished their performance of “Shallow,” Us Weekly reported that a source said Gaga was having a tough time letting go of her A Star Is Born character. She reportedly “feels things very deeply” and — compared to Cooper — was having trouble moving on.