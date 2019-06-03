Prince Harry Reportedly Keeps His Distance From Donald Trump At Lunch

The official state visit for Donald Trump kicked off this morning at Buckingham Palace. In addition to the president, first lady Melania Trump attended with advisers Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and the rest of the Trump entourage. But while Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t attend, surprisingly, Prince Harry did, despite the awkward situation between Donald Trump and his wife.

Vanity Fair says that Prince Harry made a surprise appearance this morning at the lunch and tour associated with the Trumps, but hung back away from the president. CNN royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter stated that Prince Harry likely came for lunch as a courtesy to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but also for Melania Trump, who has supported his pet project The Invictus Games, which she attended in 2017 in Toronto.

“I would suggest that Harry’s inclusion in the Trump lunch tomorrow is more a courtesy to [Melania] to thank her for leading the US @InvictusToronto team to Toronto in 2017. Ultimately he’s there to support his grandmother but the royals’ job is to lay on the very best show & display of hospitality. MT led the US team to Toronto so now she’s on H’s turf it’s a way to return the gesture.”

Prince Harry Attends Palace Exhibit with Donald Trump After Trump's 'Nasty' Meghan Markle Comment https://t.co/f3xl6Jmscy — People (@people) June 3, 2019

But even though the lunch was private, photographers caught glimpses of Prince Harry keeping his distance from Trump, who reportedly called the Duchess of Sussex “nasty” for criticizing him back in 2016, suggesting she would remain in Canada if he won the election.

The Duke of Sussex walked into the room next to Ivanka Trump but “noticeably hung back” and drifted over to talk to Lord Chamberlain. Following the tour of the royal collection after lunch, Prince Harry made his exit. Donald and Melania Trump then joined Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for tea at Clarence House in anticipation of a state dinner tonight.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the dinner this evening, Prince Harry will be sitting this one out, according to Vanity Fair.

Luckily, there will be no awkward moments between Donald Trump and Duchess Meghan herself as she is on maternity leave tending to baby Archie Harrison at home in Windsor at Frogmore Cottage, says The Inquisitr. While Markle would surely hold her tongue, it is likely for the best that she takes a pause on this particular state dinner.

Markle has already started making plans for the end of her maternity leave as she plans to attend the One Young World summit in England in October.