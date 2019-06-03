Demi Rose Spills Out Of Barely-There String Bikini, Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage

British Instagram bombshell Demi Rose Mawby is a pro at showcasing her incredible figure in shots for social media, and her fans will not want to miss her latest Instagram Stories update. Demi Rose hasn’t shared this new shot to her regular Instagram feed yet, and her followers will be hoping she won’t let this stunning shot fade away.

Demi Rose regularly shares sexy shots to Instagram, but this new shot posted in her Instagram Stories goes above and beyond. The 24-year-old British model donned a stunning bikini that appears to be an entirely new addition to her closet. The latest Instagram Stories update from the influencer is definitely a look which will take people’s breath away.

While Demi often tags the brands she is wearing, she didn’t add any caption or tags to this brief Instagram Stories share. However, it turns out that this bikini is from the same designer she has showcased in some previous shots. This piece appears to be the “Unforgettable” bikini from Joselyn Cano, and it is definitely aptly named.

As the designer teases, this is a captivating style of swimsuit — one featuring sheer cutouts and hand-beaded detailing. It has a jeweled chest harness, chain details on the bottoms, and a thong-style back.

Demi is wearing the gold version of this unforgettable bikini, which gives it a nearly nude look for an added layer of sexiness. In the shot the model shared, she is gazing provocatively toward the camera, her long brunette waves loosely cascading over her shoulders. She is wearing a muted makeup palette, and is sporting no other notable accessories.

The British influencer is seen standing with one leg bent — and a hip cocked — to accentuate her curvy hips and impossibly tiny waist. The jeweled chest harness draws the viewer’s eye to Demi’s flat stomach, and her cleavage is on full display.

While Demi hasn’t shared a traditional post showing her in this Joselyn Cano piece yet, the swimwear designer’s Instagram page has featured it. As incredible as the front of the swimsuit looks, the back is even more revealing. Fans of Demi Rose can only hope she’ll add more angles of this look to her own page soon.

Demi’s sizzling look surely sent temperatures soaring as her 9.1 million fans checked it out. The British model oozes confidence, and never shies away from flaunting her curvaceous figure — and for that, her admirers seem to be quite appreciative.