Daniela Braga Tugs At Her Bikini Bottom In Sizzling New Photo

Daniela Braga is having a blast during her Mexican getaway, snippets of which she has been sharing with her Instagram fans. Over the weekend, the Brazilian model took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself in a sizzling bikini as she hangs out in a pool.

In the photo in question, the former Victoria’s Secret model is submerged in the pool while clad in a two-piece yellow bikini. Said bikini boasts a straight-cut top, one featuring two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders. The top also features a low-cut neckline which plunges down her chest, exposing quite a bit of cleavage. The 27-year-old teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits high on her sides.

Braga is striking a sexy pose in the pool, with one leg bent in such a way as to partially cover her bikini bottom. The side string of her bikini bottom is peeking out, and she tugs at it in a seductive way. Her reclining pose showcases her derriere, as well as her toned abs and obliques. While she didn’t include a tag with this particular post, a previous Instagram post suggests the bikini she is wearing is from Zulu & Zephyr.

The model accessorized her summer look with a pair of futuristic orange shades on the tip of her nose. She stares down the camera lens, offering up a fierce gaze and pouted lips. Her raven black hair is dampened and slicked back, suggesting she had just taken a dip in the water before posing for the photo.

The post, which Braga shared with her 502,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,500 likes and over 140 comments in relatively short order. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Braga’s beauty, and to engage with her sassy post.

“We love a rebel queen,” one user raved, adding a crown emoji, a red heart emoji, and a celebratory emoji.

“So so so so dope,” another admirer chimed in, trailing this message with a heart-eyed emoji.

The model has been enjoying some downtime in sunny Mexico. In this particular shot, she indicated — via the geotag attached to her post — that she was enjoying herself at Chileno Beach. This beach is located in Cabo San Lucas, on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. As Fox News previously detailed, Braga has walked in four Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and has been featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, V, and Elle.