YouTube’s Algorithms Recommended Videos Of Underage Girls To Users Who Watched Erotica, Claims New Report

It's been known for a long time that pedophiles watch YouTube videos of children doing yoga, gymnastics, and other activities.

YouTube users who watched erotic videos on the platform found videos of underage girls in their Recommended Videos, CNBC News reports.

It’s not something YouTube likes to talk about, but the platform does offer plenty of adult content, which is only accessible to users who have verified their ages. However, according to a recently-published New York Times report, the platform’s algorithms, which look at keywords and other factors related to videos its users watch, have resulted in recommendations that not all watchers of adult content necessarily want to see.

YouTube users call it “going down the rabbit hole”: watching a video, watching a recommended video based on that, then watching another recommended video, and so on. Most YouTube users will tell you that sometimes those “rabbit holes” end in weird places. But in the cases of some watchers of adult content, those recommendations eventually included videos of underage girls, including some as young as five or six years old, perhaps wearing bathing suits or getting dressed. Other recommendations included videos of adult women dressing as babies or little girls.

The situation appears to have been fixed, up to a point. A YouTube spokesperson said that the lines of code that resulted in the sketchy recommendations “probably a result of routine tweaks to its algorithms, rather than a deliberate policy change.”

One thing YouTube will not be doing, however, is disabling recommending child-centric videos altogether. That’s because creators of such content, many of them children themselves, rely on recommendations to get views and subscribers, which not only helps those creators, but also YouTube as a whole.

YouTube has long been something of a haven for pedophiles. Users are known to use the platform to watch videos of children performing gymnastics or yoga, for example, or even doing such mundane things as playing at the park or eating. But banning such videos would hurt the children who post such videos without any sort of salacious agenda.

In fact, several children live and die by YouTube videos. One popular child YouTuber channel, Ryan’s Toy Reviews, can make or break the makers of toys based on his reviews. Other children post videos simply because they enjoy creating content and sharing their creations with other kids.

To combat the problem of pedophiles lurking about, YouTube has instituted a couple of measures. Weeks ago, the company disabled the comments of all videos that include children, in an attempt to prevent pedophiles from making contact with the children in those videos and attempting to groom them.

And just today, as Comic Book reports, the platform has banned “younger minors” from streaming unless accompanied by an adult.