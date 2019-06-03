Chris Brown’s Rumored Boo Ammika Harris Doesn’t Know The Lyrics To One Of His Songs, Gets Slammed Online

Chris Brown may refer to Ammika Harris as his “baby mama,” but the Instagram model may not be the biggest fan of his music.

Harris reportedly recorded herself at a club as her rumored main man’s music was playing, per HollywoodLife. At the club, Brown’s song with rapper Kid Ink, “Show Me,” began to play as Harris danced along with a friend and shared the video on her Instagram Stories. As the video goes on, it is clear that Harris is having a hard time finding the correct lyrics to the tune. The video was immediately shared across social media and fans of the singe were not pleased that his new love seemingly doesn’t follow his music.

“Bae was turning up in a club & was appalled that they played his song but not as appalled I was when i realized she didn’t know the lyrics,” one follower commented.

“He need to dump her….how she don’t know the words and still post it??” another follower asked.

Neither Harris nor Brown has addressed the video publicly. While Harris may not know all of Brown’s lyrics, the two have reportedly been smitten with each other since they began dating earlier this year. Brown sporadically posts photos of the social media maven and refers to her as his “BM” on more than one occasion, though Harris hasn’t confirmed or denied a pregnancy. However, the “Poppin” singer is rumored to be “ready to be a dad again.” Brown currently has one daughter- Royalty, 5. An insider claims that Brown was being more than just affectionate by giving his rumored girlfriend her new title.

“At first everyone assumed he was just being sweet to Ammika and calling her his ‘baby mamma’ because they’re long distance and they were having some issues,” the source said. “But now it’s getting to the point where his friends are all starting to really suspect that it’s true, that Ammika is really having his baby.”

Loading...

Heavy reports that Brown and Harris were first rumored to be together in 2015. The two were reportedly quiet about their romance, as Brown had just broken up with Claws star Karrueche Tran. The Los Angeles native is verified on Instagram and currently has 100,000 followers under her belt. The model also reportedly uses her platform to share photos of herself and refers to herself as, Blasian with Cherokee Blood.” Upon learning she was dating Brown, many fans have made comparisons between Harris and Tran.