The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Feels Lisa Vanderpump ‘Owes Them An Apology’ For Puppy Gate Drama

Lisa Vanderpump’s co-stars are reportedly hoping to see her at the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, the restauranteur has not yet confirmed whether or not she’ll be in attendance during the upcoming taping but when it comes to her fellow reality stars, they are hoping she will show up and offer them an apology.

“The other ladies truly do want her attending. They have a lot they’d like to say and still feel she owes them an apology,” a source shared. “Most of them feel they can still move forward should she issue one.”

Although Vanderpump did take and pass a lie detector test in regard to the allegations of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley, many of her co-stars still believe she was involved in the story in some way. As some have seen, many have suggested that it was one of Vanderpump’s employees who leaked the story to Radar Online in an alleged attempt at making Kemsley look bad for failing to keep an animal she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

While a separate Hollywood Life report from this past weekend suggested Vanderpump was still “undecided” about attending the reunion, it was noted that many are convinced that she will ultimately show up to the taping, and also return to the series for Season 10.

“There’s still a good chance she’ll show up at the reunion as she really does have things to say, she just doesn’t know if she wants to put herself through all of that, so it’s tough,” a second insider said.

Prior to filming, Vanderpump tragically lost her only brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide. So, when it came to filming Season 9, she wasn’t in the most stable place. She also wasn’t in a place of wanting more turmoil in her life but ultimately, that’s what came her way.

Last year, midway through production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Vanderpump quit filming scenes with her co-stars but ultimately reunited with series “friend” Camille Grammer, to film for an episode of the show at the opening of her new restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Since then, the two women appear to have had a falling out over comments made by Grammer on the show.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.