‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals How She Stays Calm When Dealing With Ex: ‘I Don’t Have A Choice’

The Teen Mom 2 Season 9 reunion special is winding down and the final part will air tonight on MTV. In a new preview released by the shows official Twitter account, Chelsea Houska opens up about how she stays calm when having to deal with her ex, Adam Lind.

Sitting on stage with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her father Randy, show host Nessa reads a viewer-asked question from social media. The question asks how the mom of three is able to keep “such a calm head” when dealing with her ex.

“I don’t have a choice, I have to deal with this and I try not to let it make me explode,” Chelsea explains.

Dr. Drew then talked to Chelsea’s dad, Randy, and says that Chelsea seems to have “gotten to a place of acceptance” to which Randy replies, “You have to choose not to let this be an anchor on you and you know, just say ‘this is what it is’ and ‘which way am I going?’ Am I gonna have a fun, good, happy life or am I gonna sit here and brood and cry?”

Dr. Drew then talks about the fact that, at one time, Chelsea had wished to have so much more from her ex and Randy agreed saying his daughter wanted a “fairytale,” but that she “needed a different prince.”

After the audience chuckles, Cole quips, “I’m right here.”

Fans who have watched Chelsea Houska’s journey from her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant know that things haven’t always been easy for the now mom of three. After finding out she was pregnant with her daughter, Aubree, Chelsea tried hard to make her relationship with her daughter’s father, Adam Lind, work. However, despite the fact that Chelsea tried so hard to make things work, the relationship didn’t work out and she eventually moved on with Cole.

Over the past few years, fans have watched Chelsea’s life with Cole become quite the fairytale. The two had a gorgeous wedding and together have had two more children. Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s son, Watson, in January 2017 and their daughter Layne in August 2018. Not only that, but Cole has stepped up and been a wonderful stepdad to Aubree.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although she has three kids, Chelsea isn’t opposed to having more! When asked, she has revealed that she wants to have more kids.

The third and final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air Monday night on MTV.