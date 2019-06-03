Snooki Bravely Rocks Tiny Sports Bra In First Selfie Four Days After Giving Birth, Slams Haters

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hasn’t been a mother of three for long. The Jersey Shore star welcomed her third son Angelo James LaValle on May 30.

On June 2, Snooki took to Instagram for a brave update – this 31-year-old doesn’t appear to be shying away from her postpartum body. The full-length selfie showed Snooki standing in tight-fitting athleisurewear. Given that this new mother was rocking her tiny blue sports bra and red-and-black leggings, her confident smile seemed apt. Looking fit and healthy, the star seemed willing to show social media that a new mother still manifesting the signs of birth can take a selfie like anyone.

In a lengthy caption, Snooki said that she felt good overall, although she did admit that cramping still “[feels] like contractions!” She likewise expressed enthusiasm at returning to the gym. The caption did, however, mention “backlash.” This reality face maintained that wanting to return to a gym-honed body shouldn’t be criticized. Snooki likewise admitted to breasts that are “leaking” and being sore.

Fans had, indeed, been leaving somewhat negative comments.

“Is this really necessary???? God forbid you don’t look skinny days after birth [sic] there’s women out here struggling months after to lose weight but you just HAVE to show everyone how thin you look already…” one user wrote.

Other comments slammed the mother of three for seeming to appear worried about her appearance just four days after giving birth. Not all comments, however, were negative.

“The cramps while breast [sic] feeding made me think they forgot to take a baby out. You look amazing,” one fan wrote.

Another likewise told Snooki that she looked “amazing” while recalling their own battles after giving birth.

Celebrity mothers pinging back into shape seems to have become commonplace. Khloe Kardashian appeared gym-honed and fit not long after welcoming her daughter True. Kylie Jenner was likewise envied for her post-baby body after giving birth to her daughter Stormi in 2018. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shares common ground with Snooki on a different level – both have promoted controversial slimming tea brand Teami Blends. Joining them in the tea’s promotion as a new mother was Cardi B. She welcomed her daughter Kulture last year.

Snooki’s most recent selfie might come with an appearance-based agenda, but this new mother has already taken to Instagram to post family snaps of her three children. Likewise, an incredibly raw photo of herself cradling a newborn Angelo, per The Inquisitr.

