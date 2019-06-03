Alesha Dixon Shows Off Baby Bump And Legs In Short Tiny Sparkly Dress

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that “The Boy Does Nothing” hitmaker, Alesha Dixon was pregnant after she revealed it live on television on Britain’s Got Talent. The 40-year-old judge shared the news while sitting with her other panelists — Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and David Walliams.

Alesha gave birth to her first child, Azura Sienna Ononye, in 2013. Now, she and her husband, Azuka Ononye, are expecting baby No. 2 later this year. No word on whether they will be having another daughter, or their first son.

Since the exciting news, Dixon hasn’t been shying away from flaunting her beautiful bump. The Inquisitr revealed last week her strong fashion game in a Michael Costello garment which showed off her flawless pregnant body.

In a more recent Instagram upload, Dixon has turned up the heat in a tight, gold sparkly dress. The length is very short showing off her insane legs and the tightness of the dress enhances her baby bump. In the photo, it’s clear that the outfit isn’t the only thing that’s glowing. It’s obvious that Alesha is enjoying her pregnancy as she is very proud to show off her soon-to-be second child.

The image has been liked by over 90,000 users and has been praised in the comments section by her industry pals.

“Mumma you are a joke. That is possibly the cutest bump I have ever seen too,” professional dancer, Sarah Richards wrote.

“Congratulations gorgeous!!! I am so Happy for you and your bump! Have a great show! Xx,” Pussycat Doll, Kimberly Wyatt shared.

“Congratulations babe, so happy for you both,” Kimberly Walsh from Girls Aloud commented.

In another recent upload, Dixon posed with her daughter, Azura, while wearing another sparkly, eye-catching garment. Her child adorably is seen holding her mom’s bump, as she appears to look excited to have a sibling soon.

Loading...

Dixon rose to fame in 2001, when she was a member of U.K. girl group Mis-Teeq. They released two studio albums — Lickin’ On Both Sides and Eye Candy — which both entered the top 10 in the U.K. In total, Mis-Teeq achieved seven top 10 singles in the U.K. “Scandalous” became their second single to peak at No. 2 in the U.K., and their first to reach the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

After the group parted ways, Alesha embarked on a solo career. She has achieved four studio album releases, six top 20 singles in the U.K., and a BRIT Award nomination as a solo act.

Aside from her music career, Alesha is also known for her TV work. In 2007, she won Strictly Come Dancing — and became a judge on the show in 2009. In 2012, she left the show to became a panelist on Britain’s Got Talent.