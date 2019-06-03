Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reportedly Nearing A Split

Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk are reportedly on the rocks. The couple, who share one child together, daughter Lea, are said to be nearing the end of their romance.

According to Page Six, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been dating since 2015. They welcomed their daughter in 2017, and have become one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

However, sources tell the outlet that the pair are currently on shaky ground, and that it seems a split could be coming in the near future.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread,” the insider revealed.

It seems that Bradley and Irina’s troubles have been going on for months. Last fall, a source told the outlet that the couple’s lifestyles and personalities were not meshing well together, as Cooper in more mellow and low key, and Shayk wants to party and be social.

“They are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out,” said the source.

Recently, the pair were spotted out to dinner together, and one onlooker claimed that they were very distant during their time with one another.

“They were not looking happy. They barely spoke to each other at the start of the meal.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bradley Cooper’s relationship with Irina Shayk has been making headlines for months following the release of his hit film, A Star is Born. The film, which co-starred Lady Gaga, had fans buzzing about a possible relationship between the actors.

However, it wasn’t until after the Oscars that fans really began to believe there may be some romance between Cooper and Gaga. The pair took the stage for an intimate and intense performance of their song, “Shallow,” and sent the internet on fire. Fans and fellow celebrities were talking about the chemistry between the pair, and how Irina must feel seeing it play out in front of her on stage.

Of course, Lady Gaga later brushed off the rumors, claiming that she and Cooper wanted the fans to see love because they were singing a love song.

Later, The Daily Mail posted photos of the pair at an event surfaced where Brady appeared to have Gaga’s lipstick on his mouth, setting the rumor mill blazing yet again.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have stayed quiet on the rumors surrounding their relationship.