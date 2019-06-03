‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of June 3: Xander Won’t Be Stopped

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 3 reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will refuse to compromise his values. He knows that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is actually Beth, and wants to tell Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth.

Monday, June 3

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will try to influence his sister, per Highlight Hollywood. He will encourage Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to remember the good times that she had with Liam. He wants her to think about having a future with her ex-husband again.

Xander knows that Beth is alive. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Xander and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) relationship will be strained, especially now that he knows what his girlfriend is capable of. He also wants to tell Hope and Liam that their baby never died on the island, a stance which will worry Zoe.

Tuesday, June 4

Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) guilty conscience eats away at her when she hears that Hope and Liam are going ahead with the annulment. She knows that she needs to come forward with the truth, but is afraid of facing the consequences of her actions.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will argue about their children. Now that Hope is leaving Liam, Ridge will play devil’s advocate. Brooke won’t be pleased that her husband is not being sensitive about her daughter’s marriage issues.

Wednesday, May 5

Hope will approach Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), as she wants him to draw up annulment papers. B&B viewers will remember that he officiated their wedding last year. Carter will advise Hope not to make such a hasty decision. Of course, this won’t sit well with Thomas, who won’t agree with Carter’s opinion.

Xander will confront Zoe and Flo about telling Hope and the truth. Things take a nasty turn when he threatens them.

Thursday, May 6

Brooke will beg Hope not to go through with the annulment.

Liam will face off with Thomas. He will let Thomas know that he is taking advantage of Hope and Steffy’s vulnerabilities.

Friday, May 7

Flo and Zoe argue, but then they realize that they’re actually on the same team. Reese’s actions have thrust them into the same predicament, and they should be standing together.

Hope and Liam are in Carter’s office to sign the annulment papers. Just as they put pen to paper, Xander will burst in, and will tell them that he needs to speak to them urgently.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.