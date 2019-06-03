Venezuelan Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Flaunts Insanely Fit Figure, Flirts With Jason Derulo In New Video

Fitness bombshell Michelle Lewin is known for her intense workout plans and her enviable physique, but she also has a great sense of humor. The 33-year-old Venezuelan model shared a new video to her Instagram page over the weekend that shows that side of her and her fans cannot get enough of it.

Not long ago, Lewin had teased via social media that she and her husband Jimmy were working on something with singer Jason Derulo. Now, her fans get to see a taste of what they were doing.

The fun video clip shows Jimmy training Jason, while Michelle walks in with Venezuelan comedian and social media influencer Marco Perez. Michelle and Marco are playing a romantic couple in this skit, but she gasps as she realizes it’s Derulo there. Then, things get a little saucy.

Michelle flirtily unzips her workout jacket to reveal a phone number written across her chest, her plentiful cleavage on full display. Lewin then moves in to have a photo taken with Derulo, and now, her chiseled abs are threatening to steal the show.

Lewin isn’t done flaunting her figure yet, though. As she and Perez walk away, she seductively pulls her jacket down over her shoulder to reveal a short “Call me!” written on her curvy backside. Michelle looks over her shoulder and gives Jason a flirty wink, and the end of the video brings a comedic surprise.

While the skit isn’t specifically about the Venezuelan bombshell’s stunning and athletic figure, it’s impossible not to notice it. From her sexy, shapely thighs to her pert booty, insane abs, and bountiful bosom, she gets heart rates rising.

More than 13.4 million people follow Lewin on Instagram, and they could not resist gushing over this video. In less than 24 hours, it had been viewed more than 850,000 times. More than 4,600 people commented on the clip, too, and it looks like people got quite the kick out of it.

Derulo shared the clip via his Instagram page as well, and his fans loved it too. Jason has nearly 5 million people following his social media page, and more than 1.56 million viewed it there.

Whether the Venezuelan fitness model is wearing workout clothes, jeans and T-shirts, lingerie, or bikinis, her jaw-dropping figure gets people buzzing. Michelle Lewin has been open about how hard she’s worked to get to this place in her life, and she inspires millions by showing exactly what that hard work has achieved.