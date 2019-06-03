Federal Workers Could See 3.1 Percent Pay Raise In Bill Drafted By House Democrats

If passed, the appropriations bill would give federal workers a 3.1 percent boost on their paychecks starting next year.

In a new draft appropriations bill that covers financial services and general government, House Democrats included a proposed 3.1 percent pay raise for federal workers starting in 2020.

According to The Hill, the bill is predicted to advance to the House floor later in June after going through a subcommittee hearing Monday.

The draft bill, details of which were published Sunday on the House Committee on Appropriations website, would add $1.4 billion in federal spending “to protect consumers, assist small businesses, invest in distressed communities, and ensure integrity of Federal elections.”

Aside from the pay raise, $12 billion would be given to the Internal Revenue Service for tax enforcement activities and would also include funds for the government’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to help combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Nearly $1 billion would be given to the Small Business Administration, which is $228.7 million above Trump’s budget request. The funds would be used for small business development centers, microloan technical assistance and women’s business centers.

Last year, President Donald Trump blocked a scheduled 2.1 percent increase for federal workers that was part of the Federal Employees Pay Comparability Act. The raise would have affected 1.5 million federal employees.

Trump wrote a letter at the time that explained why the pay hike was blocked. “Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases,” Trump explained to Congressional leadership. “I have determined that for 2019, both across‑the‑board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero.”

Later in the year, the president agreed to a 1.9 percent pay increase which was included in a spending bill passed by Congress.

House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government Chairman Mike Quigley explained that the draft bill would have far-ranging benefits for consumers, investors and the U.S. government.

“Americans deserve a government that will invest in the long-term protection of consumers and investors, strengthen our national security, and promote entrepreneurship here at home. This year’s FSGG funding bill takes significant steps to accomplish each of those goals,” he said.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey slammed the Trump administration in her comments on the bill proposal.

“This bill is about protecting hardworking American families and workers, who have been shortchanged by the Trump administration since day one,” Lowey said.

Also of note, the bill would do away with riders currently in place that ban local funds from being used in Washington D.C. for several controversial reasons. Those include legalizing marijuana, abortion services and needle exchange programs.