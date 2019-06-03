Niykee Heaton Flaunts Massive Cleavage As She Flashes Her ‘White Politician Smile’ In Recent Instagram Photo

Niykee Heaton is on top of her Instagram game not only thanks to the sizzling photos she shares of her perfect body but also thanks to her on-point captions. Late last week, the American singer and YouTuber took to the popular social media platform to share an eye-popping image of herself in a skimpy tank top and underwear while joking that the happiness seen on her face is real despite her “white politician smile.”

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old hip-hop singer is posing in front of a full-length mirror while holding a phone in front of her to snap the selfie. She is donning a white tank crop top that features a neckline that plunges deep into her chest, exposing quite a bit of cleavage. In addition, the cut of the top exposes her taut stomach and slender waistline. As she told a fan in the comments section, the tank top is from NATURYL by NBK, a brand Heaton launched in 2015.

Heaton teamed her top with a matching white underwear that sits high on her sides while the front sits just below her bellybutton, which accentuates the singer’s hourglass figure by contrasting her wide hips and strong thighs with her tiny waist.

With her signature bangs, the “Bad Intentions” singer is wearing her dirty blonde hair in perfectly straight strands that cascade down all the way to her waist. Keeping her makeup to a minimum, Heaton appears to be wearing a light shade of lipstick as she purses her lips into her “white politician smile.”

According to the geotag included with her post, the singer posed for the mirror selfie at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Though she didn’t go into the details as to what she is doing there, a separate Instagram post suggests she was attending an expo for her brand, NATURYL by NBK, as she shared a few photos of herself in front of a wall featuring the brand’s name as well as a stand with the brand’s hats displayed.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Heaton shared with her almost 3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 61,400 likes and just shy of 300 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to share their admiration for the singer and influencer and to joke about her witty caption.

“i love you so much,” one user told her.

Loading...

“Lmao totally nailed that caption,” another one chimed in.