Ryan Edwards Is All Smiles With His Wife Mackenzie On Vacation Before ‘Teen Mom OG’ Premiere

Although the couple has been plagued with rumors of divorce over the past couple of months, Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, were all smiles recently while on a trip together. Mackenzie shared photos of the two together on her Instagram page and the couple appears to be having a great time smiling.

Mackenzie posted a series of three photos and, according to Pop Culture, fans had a lot of positive things to say to the two. Many fans noted that Ryan looks healthy in the photos. Ryan was released from jail in April after serving a few months behind bars. Aside from noting how healthy Ryan looks, many fans also commented on the fact that the couple looks to be having a great time together and that both appear happy. The couple didn’t reveal where they are spending time or if they had any of their kids with them.

Ryan is the dad of oldest son Bentley, whom he shares with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. Mackenzie also has a son from a previous relationship. Together, Mackenzie and Ryan have one son. Their son was born in October 2018 and they named him Jagger. Ryan was not there for the birth due to his being in rehab, but he was able to spend the holidays with his family before going to jail. Now out, Ryan looks to be enjoying spending time with his wife.

After his release from jail, divorce rumors continued to swirl after a report from Radar Online suggested that Ryan wanted some “private time” following his release from jail.

“Ryan told Mackenzie, ‘The first thing I want to do is… I need a little time to be by myself,’ He’s had no private time at all,” a source told the site back in April.

However, the source explained that Mackenzie didn’t take that as a bad sign, but rather was understanding of her husband.

“She understands. She told him, ‘I’ve been taking care of these kids. You need to help me with the kids when you’re done!’ She’s been really good. She’s been very firm with Ryan.”

It appears that the couple has had time to work things out since his release and are focusing on their relationship and ensuring it is healthy. Reportedly, the couple will appear on the new season of Teen Mom OG, which is set to air on MTV starting June 10.