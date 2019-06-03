‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Serves Up A Red-Hot Bikini Look In Latest Instagram Snap

Olivia Brower can’t stop filling her Instagram feed with photos from her debut Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit spread, but her followers aren’t upset about it. The bikini model took to her account on the social media platform again this weekend to share yet another shot from her feature in the publication that is sending temperatures soaring.

The sexy snap was shared late in the evening on Sunday, June 2, but it’s after-hours time stamp didn’t stop Olivia’s thousands of followers from showing her some love. With a picturesque view of the cloudless sky and white sand behind her, the 24-year-old stretched out in the crystal clear water. Propping her head and holding wet hair in her hand, the stunner put every inch of her impressive physique on display for the camera by covering up only what was necessary in a skimpy, red bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Olivia put on a seriously busty display as she soaked up the sun in a barely-there triangle bikini that hardly covered her voluptuous assets. The model spilled out of the tiny top that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage and underboob. The matching bottoms left even more of her bronzed skin exposed. The minuscule lower of half of her ensemble did nothing but favors for her flawless physique, leaving her booty and long, toned legs completely uncovered for her 287,000 followers to see. The thin waistband of the number sat high on her hips, accentuating her impressive curves and abs.

The red-hot look wowed her fans, who quickly showered the California beauty with love for the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has already racked up more than 5,700 likes within just eight hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“This is perfection,” one person wrote.

Another said the photo was “stunning.”

“So that’s what paradise looks like,” commented a third.

The sizzling snap is only the newest bikini pic gracing the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit rookie’s page on the social media platform. Just last week, the stunner shared yet another snap from her photo shoot with the magazine that saw her in an even tinier swimsuit than the red one she’s most recently shown off. In the photo, Olivia was captured from her waist up, spilling out of a minuscule pink bikini that exposed her assets almost in their entirety, sending her fans into a frenzy.