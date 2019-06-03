President Trump Is Mocked Mercilessly For New Hairdo As He Shows Up To Church In White Golf Shoes

The day before President Donald Trump departed for his three-day state visit to London, he made an appearance at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, on Sunday, where he sported a new hairstyle, reported The Daily Mail.

Walking into the evangelical church directly from a morning game of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, the president still had on his white golf shoes and matching white baseball cap. As he stood on stage with Pastor David Platt to address the congregation, Trump removed his baseball cap to reveal a slicked-back hairstyle.

The shock of seeing Trump with a hairdo different from his normal style sparked mocking comments on social media site Twitter. Poking fun at his hat hair, Twitter users compared the president to Joe Biden and Gordon Gekko, the villainous character played by Michael Douglas in the 1987 film Wall Street who wears his hair slicked back.

One Twitter user commented that Trump’s new ‘do was an “impeachable offense” while another chimed in with “Am I the only one here who’s kind of thrown off by President Trump’s hair in a Ducktail instead of the usual thingy?”

Yet another user added, “Wow he looks like a real person and not an orange cheeto with fly away hair.”

Despite not normally attending Sunday morning church services, Trump’s appearance at the Bible Church was for him to “pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach” following the recent shooting in the city, according to a statement from the White House.

Southern Baptist preacher David Platt welcomed the United States president with open arms and honored his presence by asking the congregation to pray for him.

“We pray that he would look to you; that he would trust in you; that he would lean on you; that he would govern and make decisions in ways that are good for justice, good for righteousness, good for equity, every good path.”

Platt also extended prayers to judges, members of Congress, and government officials at the national and state level, in addition to Trump’s family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump, several White House officials, and members of his family touched down at Stansted Airport at around 9 a.m. local time. On Monday night, he is set to dine at the Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth will throw a welcome banquet for the president and his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump will also meet with various members of the British royal family during his brief visit to London.