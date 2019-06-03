‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Talks Positive Co-Parenting Relationship With Gary Shirley

Although Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley have both moved on and have families of their own, the two are doing well in their co-parenting relationship for their daughter, Leah. According to Us Weekly, Amber opened up and revealed that everything in her life is going great and revealed the close relationship that she is able to have with Gary and his family.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m lying, but h***, everything is so positive right now. We’re doing really good. You know, it took years. It took a long time. It took growth on both parties.”

Viewers have followed Amber Portwood’s story on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade, and that includes the relationship with Gary Shirley, which hasn’t always been so positive.

The couple was shown on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant where Amber found out she was pregnant with a daughter. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but things didn’t go that way. After some tumultuous ups and downs, Amber spent some time in prison before being released and turning her life completely around. That includes working on the co-parenting relationship with Gary.

While they share a daughter together, both Amber and Gary have moved on with new partners and have had more kids. Gary has another daughter, while Amber gave birth to a son with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon last year. According to the Teen Mom OG star, things have been so good between everyone that they have become like “a whole family” now.

“We really kind of met in the middle and became a whole family now,” Amber explained adding that her son, James, knows Gary as “Uncle Gary.”

“It was good to feel like you’re able to mesh that life together because it’s hard when you have a new partner. … Everybody gets along so it’s great.”

It is great to hear that things are going so well for Amber, Gary, and their families. It sounds like despite everything that may have happened in the past, everyone is looking forward to the future.

While Gary Shirley is married to his wife Kristina, Amber hasn’t walked down the aisle just yet, but she isn’t opposed to the idea of marrying her boyfriend and father of her son.

“It’s scary, though, because if he asked me to marry him, I would say yes …”

The couple has been together since 2017 and together have one son. She admits that she doesn’t see herself with anyone else and is even open to the idea of having more kids.

Teen Mom OG will return to MTV on June 10. Fans can tune in to catch up with Amber Portwood and her family.