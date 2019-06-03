Fitness Model Ana Cheri Lowers Skintight Dress To Show Off Famous Cleavage In New Instagram Snapshot

Ana Cheri never ceases to stun her legion of Instagram fans with her sexy pictures, of which she seems to have infinite stock. On Sunday, the fitness guru took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to declare that she is ready for the warmer months by sharing a sizzling sample of herself posing on a gloomy beach in a skimpy dress that puts her famous physique in full evidence to the delight of her millions of Instagram fans.

In the photo in question, the California bombshell is standing in front of a few rocks by the ocean as she rocks an off-white skintight dress that features two vertical strings along the front that allows her to wrinkle up the dress to show more or less skin as desired. The social media starlet has lowered her sleeves onto her arms in a way that exposes quite a bit of cleavage, which is bound to send the chilly temperatures at the beach soaring. According to the tag she included with her post, the dress she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, a label Cheri often promotes on her social media as a brand ambassador.

Because she is wearing her dress lowered, onlookers can catch a glimpse of the nude peach bikini she is wearing underneath, which appears to consist of a triangle top with thin straps that go around Cheri’s shoulders.

Cheri is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side and down in perfect waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is tilting her head back in a proud manner as she shoots a coquettish smile at the camera. Cheri completed her look with a generous layer of black mascara and a nude shade on her lips for extra plumpness, while bronzer helps counter her face and showcase her high cheekbones.

The post, which Cheri shared with her whopping 12.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 163,000 likes and almost 1,500 comments in under a day of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to offer compliments and engage with her post.

“I can’t even handle how gorgeous you are,” one user raved, completing the message with a series of emoji denoting summer icons and a heart eyes smiley.

“But I like cold weather though,” another one chimed in.