Julianne Hough Stuns In A Plunging Sports Bra & Tight Leggings

Julianne is putting her dancer's body on display at a dance class.

Julianne Hough is showing off her seriously toned body in new photos shared to her Instagram account. The new America’s Got Talent judge was giving her fans a look at all of her hard work in the gym in new snaps shared to her page on June 1, which showed her flashing a little skin as she taught a dance class.

Julianne posted several black-and-white photos from the session, which took place at Rolling Greens Nursery in Southern California, and showed her doing several energetic dance moves while rocking a plunging olive-colored sports bra and matching leggings that stretched up to show off her slim waist.

Hough also showed off several poses while sporting her figure-hugging athleisure gear which showed off her toned arms, waist, and legs.

The dance class was actually a part of Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Health wellness summit, and the talent show judge – who appears on the NBC show alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Gabrielle Union – shared an impassioned message in the caption about health and wellness in the caption.

Julianne opened up about feeling more “free” through dance and also urged her 4.6 million followers to let go of thoughts of self-consciousness and judgment. She also added on the social media site that she wanted to help others be able to feel more freedom in their own lives.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for goop

Hough has long been a champion of using dance as a form of self-care, having previously explained that movement for her is about more than just the physical aspects of fitness.

“My whole thing is, I’m not doing it necessarily to make my body look good—I’m doing it because I love it and it’s fun,” Julianne previously told Self of her dedication to working out and staying active.

“I feel way better when I’m working out,” the former Dancing with the Stars pro turned judge then continued. “Once I’ve taken care of myself I can be happy and joyful and do things at my top ability, and I feel like I can give the best version of myself [to other people].”

Loading...

Julianne – who The Inquisitr recently reported flaunted her amazingly toned body in a tiny metallic purple crop top – also told the health and fitness outlet during the 2016 interview that she doesn’t try to squeeze in her workouts and instead schedules them into her busy lifestyle to make sure that she gets her workout done.

“A lot of people are like, ‘man, you’re so busy, how do you fit it in?’ But that’s my key thing: I don’t ‘fit’ it in, I schedule it in,” the 30-year-old star explained, revealing that she likes to go for harder workouts than more laid-back routines.

“I’m a high-energy person, so I really like those high-energy, sweat-it-out workouts,” Hough then shared.