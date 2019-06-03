Julianne Hough Stuns In A Plunging Sports Bra & Tight Leggings

Julianne Hough is showing off her seriously toned body in new photos shared to her Instagram account. The new America’s Got Talent judge was giving her fans a look at all of her hard work in the gym in new snaps shared to her page on June 1, which showed her flashing a little skin as she taught a dance class.
Julianne posted several black-and-white photos from the session, which took place at Rolling Greens Nursery in Southern California, and showed her doing several energetic dance moves while rocking a plunging olive-colored sports bra and matching leggings that stretched up to show off her slim waist.
Hough also showed off several poses while sporting her figure-hugging athleisure gear which showed off her toned arms, waist, and legs.
The dance class was actually a part of Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Health wellness summit, and the talent show judge – who appears on the NBC show alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Gabrielle Union – shared an impassioned message in the caption about health and wellness in the caption.
Julianne opened up about feeling more “free” through dance and also urged her 4.6 million followers to let go of thoughts of self-consciousness and judgment. She also added on the social media site that she wanted to help others be able to feel more freedom in their own lives.
Hough has long been a champion of using dance as a form of self-care, having previously explained that movement for her is about more than just the physical aspects of fitness.
“My whole thing is, I’m not doing it necessarily to make my body look good—I’m doing it because I love it and it’s fun,” Julianne previously told Self of her dedication to working out and staying active.
A lot of people tell me that they wish they could dance like me… what does that even mean? Do you want do do a high kick, pirouette in to a split? No, they say with a laugh… they say, they wish they could just be free. That they wouldn’t feel self conscious about letting go and feeling free to express themselves without judgment – mainly from themselves. My mission is to help people find that freedom and possibility within themselves. To feel the power that has always been there. To remove the layers we’ve built in front of us to survive rather than thrive. When we can connect to our truest self, we are liberated and that’s when our new reality becomes clear. Surrender your mind to your body, connect to your soul and allow your spirit to move through you. It was amazing to share my mission and vision with the beautiful people who attended @goop #InGoopHealth. To those who were there, thank you for your openness, your courage, your curiosity and most of all your willingness to learn, dive in and explore more of you who are! ❤️
“I feel way better when I’m working out,” the former Dancing with the Stars pro turned judge then continued. “Once I’ve taken care of myself I can be happy and joyful and do things at my top ability, and I feel like I can give the best version of myself [to other people].”
Julianne – who The Inquisitr recently reported flaunted her amazingly toned body in a tiny metallic purple crop top – also told the health and fitness outlet during the 2016 interview that she doesn’t try to squeeze in her workouts and instead schedules them into her busy lifestyle to make sure that she gets her workout done.
“A lot of people are like, ‘man, you’re so busy, how do you fit it in?’ But that’s my key thing: I don’t ‘fit’ it in, I schedule it in,” the 30-year-old star explained, revealing that she likes to go for harder workouts than more laid-back routines.
“I’m a high-energy person, so I really like those high-energy, sweat-it-out workouts,” Hough then shared.