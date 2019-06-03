Jasmine Sanders Rocks Nearly Non-Existent Bikini, Fools Instagram Into Thinking She’s Nude

Jasmine Sanders is back on Instagram wearing yet another skimpy bikini, but her millions of followers are thinking she’s going fully nude in the steamy snap and it’s driving them wild.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her widely-followed account on the social media platform early in the morning on Monday, June 3 to share a jaw-dropping shot that’s making her fans do a double-take. The geotag in the post placed the 27-year-old in Miami Beach, Florida, and appears to have been taken earlier in the weekend, as the sun and bright blue sky indicated a time much later than it’s 6 a.m. time stamp.

Jasmine exuded sexiness as she leaned up against the trunk of a large palm tree on the beach while the camera clicked away, capturing the babe doing one of the things she does best — showing off her incredible body in a barely-there bikini. Her fans, however, are questioning if the tiny garment is even there at all. The top half of the stunner’s swimwear blended in almost perfectly with her skin tone, while it’s matching bottoms were hardly in eyesight at all. A quick zoom in on the photo proves that she is, in fact, wearing the complete two-piece set. A deeper look at the eye-popping photo exposed the thong style of the babe’s bikini bottoms, which left her curvy booty exposed almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs and enviably flat midsection.

Adding to her nearly-nude look are gold bangles around her wrist, a slew of rings on her perfectly-manicured fingers, and a pair of chic polarized sunglasses that add a sassy-flair to the bombshell’s beach-day ensemble. Her signature blonde tresses — which have earned her the nickname Golden Barbie — were worn in loose, messy waves that perfectly framed her face. She sported a minimal makeup look so her striking features could shine.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie to shower the beauty with love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the snap has racked up well over 28,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments complimenting the model on her incredible display.

“Body goals,” one fan wrote, while another noted that Jasmine “always looks amazing.”

Another questioned why the model “love[s] to be with no clothes,” to which she had a perfect answer.

Loading...

“I worked hard for this body so I might as well show it off,” she cheekily responded. “No, but honestly, everyone needs to be comfortable in their own skin. It took me a min but she’s finally here.”

Earlier this weekend, the beauty showed off her hard work again with a series of sizzling snaps that sent her fans into a frenzy. Over the course of three posts containing a total of six photos, Jasmine wowed her followers with her impressive bikini body, which was covered in nothing more than a stringy red bikini that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.