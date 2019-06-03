‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shows Off Weight Loss As She Shakes Hips In New Instagram Boomerang

Kenya Moore is almost at her goal weight about seven months after giving birth to her baby girl Brooklyn Doris with husband Marc Daly, and she is flaunting her killer body to her Instagram fans. On Monday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to the popular social media platform to share a series of posts of herself in a skintight pair of jeans and a crop top, including one in which she shakes her hips and puts her slender figure on full display.

In this particular post, the 48-year-old is featured in a boomerang while wearing jeans that sit around her naval area, showing off her slender midsection and wide, fit hips. According to the tag and the caption she included with her post, the pants she is wearing is from YMI Jeans, which Moore is promoting in her posts. The skinny jeans hug the curves of her body, helping flatter her slimmed-down figure. Moore teamed her jeans with a bright red crop top featuring a fringed layer at the front that falls onto her stomach. The cut of the top exposes Moore’s midsection, showing off her toned abs and slender waist.

In the boomerang, Moore is seen with her arms up by her head as she sways her hips side to side, creating a motion that further showcases her curves and slender physique. Moore is smiling big as she moves around flaunting the body she has been working hard toward.

The post, which Moore shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 13,100 times in under an hour of having been posted, garnering about 2,000 likes and several dozen comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her killer physique and share their admiration for Moore.

“So, I’ll look like that in those jeans?? Hold on, let me get my wallet!!” one user raved, adding a red heart emoji to the message.

“Slim and trim always,” another one chimed in.

Moore, who gave birth to her first child in early November 2018, has been sharing her weight loss effort with her Instagram fans since then. Last week, the new mom shared that she had lost another 4 or 5 pounds just in time for summer as she promoted a meal replacement shake by Body Complete RX. In the post, Moore noted that has only a few pounds left to lose before she hits her goal weight ahead of the bikini months.