‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown’s Guys Play Rugby In Episode 4, But Things Don’t Go As Planned

The Bachelorette spoilers for Monday night’s show reveal that contestant Luke Parker will be at the center of some intense drama again. Hannah Brown gave him the first impression rose this season, but his intensity is raising a lot of questions. He’ll be on a group date during the June 3 show and this will be a wild one.

ABC details that Hannah and a group of her guys will meet up at Fort Adam, the home of the Newport Rugby Football Club. The Inquisitr has detailed that the guys will be split into two teams and face off against one another. The blue team reportedly wins the match, but that’s not where the real action is in this one.

Viewers watched last week as Hannah tried to be frank with Luke about how his actions were impacting her. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that he won’t change his strategy heading into this Episode 4 group date.

As the two teams battle, Parker and Luke Stone will have some heated moments with one another. A preview shared via Twitter shows that Parker will bring out his competitive side for this rugby match, but it looks like he takes things too far. At one point, he will seemingly throw down Stone and it’s brutal enough to ruffle a lot of feathers.

ᴡᴀᴛᴄʜ ʏᴏᴜʀ ʙᴀᴄᴋ. #TheBachelorette brings the drama TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/TojY4ENfZR — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 3, 2019

In fact, there will be an ambulance called for someone during the June 3 show and the previews seem to suggest that it’s in relation to this battle between Stone and Parker. However, The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that it’s Kevin Fortenberry who is injured and ends up in the ambulance.

There is an after party for this group date and The Bachelorette spoilers tease that the Luke drama will spill over into this evening portion of the outing. Hannah will feel caught in the middle as this earlier issue between Stone and Parker puts something of a damper on the evening.

Brown will acknowledge that she’s having a hard time trusting her feelings, and it seems this will be due to the fact that she remains drawn to Parker despite a number of warning signs. Even though there will be some heated discussions among the contestants at this point, the drama won’t fully subside. In fact, it looks like this will lead to a cliffhanger at the end of the episode.

There is a cocktail party in Episode 4 and The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that there will be more drama involving Stone and Parker during it. Teasers from the network share that two rivals will try to toss one another under the bus and this will end up frustrating Hannah a great deal.

It seems that the June 3 show will end with the Luke drama continuing and Hannah walking out of the cocktail party or rose ceremony as a result. The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve detail that Stone will end up quitting the show and Parker ends up with a rose.

Fans will probably have to wait until Episode 5 to see how the rest of this plays out, but Reality Steve says that John Paul Jones and Matteo Valles will be eliminated at the rose ceremony in addition to Luke Stone deciding to head home.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there will be a lot of talk about how aggressive Luke Parker is and he’ll get intense as he defends himself. However, Hannah Brown won’t be ready to eliminate him yet and fans will be buzzing over all of this drama.