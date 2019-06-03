Discovery’s ‘Killing Michael Jackson’ Documentary Will Give ‘Fascinating Insight’ Into Star’s Final Moments

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Discovery just picked up the documentary, Killing Michael Jackson, which is an hour-long movie that explores the circumstances surrounding that pop singer’s death. It also reunites the three detectives that led the original 2009 investigation that followed it.

The documentary is another is a line of films that focus on the singer after his death. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dan Reed’s Leaving Neverland focuses on the abuse the singer allegedly committed against Wade Robson and James Safechuck. But Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth focuses on the flaws of Reed’s documentary, and Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, said it will “ruin” the career of Reed.

Killing Michael Jackson focuses on the 2009 investigation into Jackson’s death, which led to the jailing of Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the death of the King of Pop — who died from a lethal dose of the sedating anesthetic, propofol, that was administered by Murray.

“We are delighted that this documentary has been picked up in territories across the world,” said Matt Graff, managing director of Zig Zag Productions, the video production studio behind the movie.

“This film focuses on the intriguing circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death giving audiences a fascinating insight into the final moments of the pop star’s life and the criminal process that lead to the arrest and conviction of Dr. Conrad Murray.”

Discovery plans to release the documentary on its TV channels in Italy, Germany, and the Nordics, as well as on its Quest Red channel in the U.K.

Meanwhile, Leaving Neverland continues to stir controversy, but Reed claims that the criticism, lawsuits, and death threats have not deterred him nor HBO.

“I stand by every second of the film and so does HBO.”

“What they both experienced was a gradual psychological and physical seduction,” he said, referring to Jackson’s accusers, Robson and Safechuck.

Reed claims that Jackson did not act violently toward the boys. Instead, he says the star took his time to seduce them in the same way that “an adult would seduce another adult.” He also claims that Jackson treated these “little children as you would a sexualized adult,” which he calls the most “horrifying” thing about the situation, as The Inquisitr reported.

But Fiddes says that there’s no way Jackson could have been left alone with any children at his Neverland ranch, pointing to the pop star’s team of 100 security guards and staff, and claiming that even fans “could not get past” the security team.