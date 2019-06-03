Lisa Vanderpump Is Reportedly ‘Extremely Hurt’ That Her ‘RHOBH’ Scenes Were Cut From Final Season 9 Episodes

The Bravo star hoped to show more of her philanthropic side amid the Puppy Gate drama this season.

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly upset that her scenes were cut from the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her castmates are happy their estranged co-star’s standalone scenes won’t air. Amid the endless Puppy Gate drama that has consumed the ninth season of the Bravo reality show, Vanderpump stopped filming with the cast, but cameras followed her philanthropic efforts. Unfortunately, fans won’t see any of that footage.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Lisa is “extremely hurt” that several scenes that she filmed for RHOBH have been cut because it’s “all about her philanthropy work which she loves to proudly show off.”

The source said that Lisa feels that since there was no “drama” in her scenes that were focused on her work with the nonprofit Route 91 Strong and the Trevor Project, the footage got cut from the final episodes. Vanderpump is reportedly disappointed and still upset that she was unable to show that side of her life. The insider added that if Lisa doesn’t show up to the RHOBH reunion, which is set to film this week, the chopping of her scenes could be why.

The insider noted that Lisa Vanderpump flat-out refused to film with estranged castmates — which include Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley — so her footage “doesn’t really flow with the storylines, which is why the cut happened.”

“The other ladies are happy it’s not airing because she wasn’t being a team player. They feel they go to things constantly they don’t want to and that she should be held accountable for not choosing to participate.”

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills production source explained that the cast members are aware that not all of their scenes will air on any given season.

Last week, Vanderpump revealed on Twitter that all of her scenes were scrapped, with the exception of possible footage from the Las Vegas opening of her Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which may air on the Season 9 finale, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Vanderpump told fans all of her other scenes were “cut out” from the remaining episodes of the Bravo hit. The SUR owner explained that much of her filming sans the other Housewives was for philanthropic purposes.

While Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans hope Lisa Vanderpump will finally reunite with her cast mates for the Season 9 reunion taping, the Vanderpump Rules star has not revealed if she will attend the reunion or not. The Hollywood Life source says Vanderpump’s co-stars are still all hoping she will show at the reunion because they’d love to talk with her “in a calm manner.”

The insider said Vanderpump’s co-stars are open to repair their fractured friendships with her should she “apologize” for her alleged involvement in Puppy Gate. Lisa has strongly denied her co-stars’ allegations that she leaked a tabloid story about Dorit Kemsley’s abandoned dog, and she even took a lie detector test to prove her innocence.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.