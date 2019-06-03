Stella Maxwell Takes Shirt Off At The Beach In Sizzling New Instagram Photos

By the looks of her most recent Instagram update, Stella Maxwell spent her weekend at the beach. Late on Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to share a couple of shots of herself posing by the ocean that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the first photo of the series, the blonde stunner is kneeling down in the sand with her legs spread apart as she dons a pair of jean shorts that sit just above her bellybutton, putting her slender model legs on full display. The 29-year-old Belgium-born bombshell teamed her shorts with a baggy white T-shirt by Burberry, as indicated by the tag she included with her post as well as the letters typed across the top in black. Maxwell is looking at a point off-camera toward her right as she grabs her hair up with both hands in a motion that lifts up her shirt and exposes her incredibly taut abs and tiny waist.

The second photo shows that Maxwell took off her Burberry top completely as she stands topless at the beach. In this shot, the Ireland-New Zealand model is posing with her right side toward the viewer as she dons the same pair of shorts. The model is using her right hand to cover up her chest and censor the photo.

In the second photo, Maxwell is wearing her blonde hair in a side part and down in natural loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest and back. In both shots, she is wearing a little black eyeliner that gives her deep blue eyes extra depth and intensity.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Maxwell shared with her 4.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 105,000 likes and just shy of half a million comments within a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“Hot girl on the beach!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a fire emoji as well as a few other beach-themed ones.

“Love you Stella [red heart emoji] You’re my goal female image,” another one chimed in.

A few weeks ago, Maxwell made headlines after being spotted with her ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, which promptly got the rumor mill working at full speed, as Extra pointed out. Whether the two are back together or are just friends at this point is still to be seen.