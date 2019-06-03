Kentucky Pastor Bobby J. Blackburn Allegedly Tried To Arrange Threesome With Teenage Girls

He faces up to five years in prison.

A Kentucky pastor has been arrested and charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor to commit a sex act, The Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

Bobby J. Blackburn, 26, is or was the pastor of Prestonsburg’s Elevate Church, as well as the owner of a Prestonsburg pizza restaurant, Giovanni’s, and possibly one or more other businesses.

On May 24, a teenage girl showed her phone to a police officer, specifically pointing out sexually-explicit text messages between her and a man, allegedly Blackburn, trying to convince the girl to perform a sex act with him. Specifically, the man had asked the girl to have a so-called “threesome” with him and one other female, also allegedly a teenage girl.

At the time, as The Floyd County Chronicle reported, police issued a warrant for Blackburn’s arrest. However, attempts to serve the warrant were unsuccessful, and Blackburn became a wanted man.

Meanwhile, the next day, Blackburn allegedly made one of his employees, also a teenage girl, go to the police and show sexually-explicit text messages between her and him, allegedly to try to convince the officers that she was the one who had sent the messages. Blackburn allegedly even followed her to the police station. However, on questioning, she admitted that he was the one who sent the messages. She also claimed that he had warned her that she would be fired if she didn’t do this.

JESHOOTS-com / Pixabay

According to Huntsville, Alabama’s WHNT, the other girls involved in this crime were also employees of Blackburn.

On May 25, Blackburn turned himself in. He was formally charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor to commit a sex act, which is a felony in Kentucky. He was freed after he posted $5,000 bail. If he’s convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Blackburn is not the first man of the cloth to be accused of sex crimes involving teenagers. In one particularly disturbing case out of Ohio that made the news last week, a Toledo-area pastor is accused not only of “grooming” an at-risk teen girl but also for allegedly trying to convince other men to have sex with her as well.

As NBC News reports, Anthony Haynes allegedly promised to provide for a woman in need, but only if she would allow him to have sex with her daughter. The pair allegedly began a sexual relationship when the girl was 14. Prosecutors said later in their relationship, Haynes allegedly tried to encourage other men, also pastors, to have sex with the teen.