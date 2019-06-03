Jennie Garth, 47, Sizzles In Skimpy Polka Dot Bikini With ‘90210’ Co-Stars

Jennie Garth and her co-stars appear to be having a blast shooting the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot.

Over the past few weeks, Garth and Tori Spelling, have been sharing a lot of photos and videos from behind-the-scenes on the show and their fans have been going absolutely nuts. In a photo posted to Spelling’s Instagram account last night, herself, Jennie, and co-star Gabrielle Carteris appear to be having a great time at what she calls a “Sunday Family Dinner.”

In the sexy snapshot, all three ladies look amazing in their swimsuits. Jennie appears on the far right in the photo and shows off her amazing figure in a tiny polka dot bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The strapless top exposes the 47-year-olds toned arms and shoulders while her taut tummy is also very much on display in the shot. With a glass of wine in hand, Garth appears to be makeup-free and wears her long, blonde locks up in a high bun.

Carteris dons a black one-piece suit for the occasion and smiles big for the snapshot. Last but not least in Tori Spelling, who wears her short blonde locks down and straight and puts her hand on her hip to strike a pose. Spelling shows off her curvy body in a black swimsuit top and matching black bottoms. The trio can be seen standing outside on a balcony in Vancouver with a big, white round table in front of them.

Since the photo went live to Spelling’s account, it’s garnered a ton of attention from fans, amassing over 63,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments. Some followers commented on the post to let the ladies know that they’re looking forward to the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot while countless others couldn’t help but gush over their amazing figures, most notably, Garth’s.

“ADORE!! You ladies are totally AWESOME!! Beauties inside and out,” one follower commented.

“You guys are ageless….beautiful.”

“Y’all are so beautiful and gorgeous Chica’s love y’all so so so much,” another chimed in.

While many people have been buzzing over the highly-anticipated reboot of the show, it comes as no shock that many are also still mourning the loss of former co-star Luke Perry. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Garth shared a photo on social media to honor Perry, who died from a stroke earlier this year. In the post on her account, Jennie shared a photo of a traffic light where they’re filming in Vancouver that’s called “McKay Road.” Of course, Perry played the role of Dylan McKay on show, and his presence on set has definitely been felt.