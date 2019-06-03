Why Did ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Tell Son Bentley That Ryan Edwards Was Arrested?

Why didn't she hide the news?

Maci Bookout is keeping her 10-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, in the loop with the ongoing legal struggles of his father, Ryan Edwards.

On June 2, Hollywood Life spoke to an insider close to Bookout, who suggested the Teen Mom OG star was being honest with her oldest child in an effort to avoid having the boy learn about his dad’s missteps from other people.

“Maci has always been really communicative and open with Bentley, and he’s at an age where kids at school talk about what’s going on with his mom and dad because of the show,” the source explained.

As fans of Teen Mom OG know, Bookout and her family have been featured on MTV since she welcomed Bentley in 2009 while appearing on 16 & Pregnant. At the time, Bookout and Edwards were dating and briefly discussed getting married before their split.

After their breakup, both Bookout and Edwards dated a number of other people before Bookout married her now-husband Taylor McKinney, and Edwards married his now-wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

“So before anyone can say anything to Bentley at school, Maci likes to get in front of it and let him know herself. It’s her way of protecting him. She wants Bentley to have a good relationship with his father but she knows it isn’t healthy to keep secrets,” the insider continued.

In addition to sharing Bentley with Edwards, Bookout has two younger children, Jayde Carter, 3, and Maverick Reed, who she shares with McKinney. Meanwhile, Edwards welcomed his second child, son Jagger Ryan, with Standifer at the end of last year.

At the time of Jagger’s birth last October, Edwards was checked into his second treatment program in recent years. Then, earlier this year, the father of two spent three months behind bars after he violated his probation.

Throughout Edwards’ struggles, Standifer has remained at his side and despite the many allegations of affairs that have been brought against him, she has made it clear that she has no intentions of leaving the reality star. She also recently revealed on Instagram that she and Edwards would be appearing alongside one another in the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG after taking the series’ ninth season off, aside from a brief guest appearance from Standifer.

To see more of Bookout, Standifer, and their families, don’t miss the upcoming 10th season of Teen Mom OG, which will premiere on Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.