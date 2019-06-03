Gemma Collins Reveals 42-Pound Weight Loss By Doing A Cartwheel In A Low-Cut Swimsuit

The 'TOWIE' star is showing off her recent weight loss with an impressive move at the beach.

The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins is showing off her weight loss in a very impressive way in a new video posted to social media. The Sun reports that the infamous reality star – who’s become equally famous on social media in several memes and GIFs – was proudly revealing her recent 42-pound weight loss as she took a trip to the beach.

Collins proved in the clip that she posted to Instagram on June 3 that, not only has she dropped the weight, but she’s also been working on her fitness as she did a big cartwheel on the sand in front of the blue ocean.

The British star rocked a black plunging, skintight swimsuit as she gave her 1.3 million followers a look at her weight loss while cartwheeling during her sunny beach trip. She then put her arm in the air and did a very sassy strut down into the blue ocean – all while covering her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark shades.

The video has already been viewed more than 395,000 times on her Instagram page in the first five hours since she shared it on her account. The impressive clip has also received thousands of comments from fans praising Gemma and her healthy new lifestyle.

“Amazing I wish I could do that,” one fan commented on the clip shared to her account this week. Another wrote of Gemma, who’s often referred to by her nickname of The GC, “everything she does is iconic.”

But this isn’t the first time the TOWIE star has given fans a look at her new body at the beach after dropping the pounds.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Collins previously showed off her new figure in another revealing swimwear look. This time, she posted a snap of her booty in a thong swimsuit as she lay on a sun lounger during a trip to Los Angeles.

She also gave fans a look at herself in a sports bra and leggings as she went on a hike. Gemma told her many followers that she’d never felt comfortable enough to just wear a crop top before and also revealed that she had been working with a personal trainer during her time in the U.S.

“I got to the top of Runyon Canyon. It’s so good keeping my fitness up is so important. It’s good for the body – look at me, never worn a crop top before – it’s the way forward,” she told fans in a video posted to Instagram.

“Exercise is very, very good for the mind, the heart, the blood. I’m just so happy. I feel free,” Collins then continued of her newfound love for fitness on social media. “I never thought I’d get to the top. Guys, girls, get your crop tops on. Get up the hills.”