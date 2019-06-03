Drake And Barack Obama Spotted Sharing Friendly Hug During NBA Finals In Viral Video

They are two of the most beloved men in the world — even if for different reasons — so it’s only natural that the internet went wild over a video of Drake and Barack Obama hugging it out during the NBA Finals.

The rapper and the former U.S. President bumped into each other during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and they were caught on camera sharing a friendly embrace ahead of the match at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, where Drake’s team, the Toronto Raptors, faced off against the Golden State Warriors.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Obama was spotted entering the venue through a VIP entrance, and he ran into none other than the Canadian heartthrob as soon as he walked in. The two “clasped wrists” before sharing a warm embrace and the whole thing was recorded on video, which quickly made its way to social media where it spread like wildfire. The 57-year-old, who looked casual in a black shirt and black jeans, can be heard asking Drizzy in the clip, “How you been? Doing good?” as they both looked cheerful and excited for the game ahead.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to point out that the “God’s Plan” artist had been upstaged during Game 2 by the former president, who even got a special “MVP” chant by the crowds attending the game when his smiling face popped up on the Jumbotron.

Drake runs into Obama during Game 2 of the NBA Finals ???? pic.twitter.com/c0nc7DOYiB — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) June 3, 2019

“Drake won’t be the most famous person at Game 2 tonight in Toronto. That honor will go to Barack Obama,” one online user tweeted, while another joked, “Oh dear. Drake shook Obama’s hand. Now black people are gonna lose,” in reference to the singer’s famous “sports curse,” per HL.

What most people seemed to have noticed, however, was that Drake was “on his best behavior” during Game 2 because the ex-U.S. president was also in attendance, following a series of incidents where he put on a rather mischievous display.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 32-year-old had been warned by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to tone it down ahead of Game 1, but it seems like Drizzy was having none of it. At the end of the game, he ended up calling Warriors player Draymond Green “trash” to his face, and even picked lint off Steph Curry’s hair and told social media that he was selling it on eBay.

Loading...

In fact, his courtside antics are so famous that even Obama, who sat next to Silver during Game 2, jokingly asked the NBA commissioner if he had been behaving lately, which can also be seen in the video of the two of them running into the Toronto rapper.