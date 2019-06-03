‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett Attend The Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star spoke on stage.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed an exciting night out on the town on Sunday, June 2.

Amid filming on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent stepped away from the Bravo TV cameras to attend the 2019 Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with her movie producer fiancé. During the event, Kent was seen speaking on stage as the awards were being handed out.

On Instagram, Kent shared a photo of herself and Emmett preparing to leave their Los Angeles home and head to the star-studded event.

“Date night with my hubby-to-be,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

On Emmett’s Instagram page, he shared a photo of himself and Kent. In the caption of his post, he said he was “so proud” of the reality star, who acted as a presenter during Sunday night’s event.

Kent and Emmett have been together since early 2016 but didn’t confirm their relationship until nearly two years later due to his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers not being finalized until late 2017. Since then, the couple has been sharing a ton of moments together with their fans and followers on Instagram. Yet, when it comes to Vanderpump Rules, Emmett has not joined the show’s cast.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, June 2 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

As Kent tends to her duties as a full-time cast member of Vanderpump Rules, she and Emmett are planning for their upcoming wedding, which is set to take place in April of next year in Miami, where Emmett is from.

In February, Kent opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Emmett and said they were planning to have at least one child once they wed.

“Randall is the most incredible human in the world. Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’ He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet,” Kent gushed.

As for her family plans, Kent said she wants two children. However, her fiancé, who shares two daughters with Childers, wants just one more child.

“I talk about babies all day, I dream about babies all day,” she added. “I want two! Yeah, he says he wants one, but we’re gonna have two.”

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.