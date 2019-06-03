Donald Trump Touches Down In London As City Prepares For Large Protests

President Donald Trump has arrived in London for a three-day state visit in the United Kingdom amid concerns that major protests will take place all over the country.

The U.S. president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, touched down at Stansted Airport at around 9 a.m. local time, but his arrival did not happen without its fair share of controversy. According to BBC, Trump took to Twitter just minutes before landing to call London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser” who “should focus on crime in London” after Khan said Britain should not “roll out the red carpet” for the U.S. President.

“[Sadiq Khan], who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted.

“Kahn [sic] reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

However, many Brits agree with Khan, and several protests are due to take place across different cities during Trump’s state visit, including London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Belfast.

As reported by The Daily Mail, hundreds of people are set to take to the streets of London on Monday as Queen Elizabeth welcomes Trump and throws a state banquet at Buckingham Palace for him and his wife. The dinner will take place after the presidential couple meets up with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles for tea in the afternoon.

Before that, Trump will have lunch with Queen Elizabeth, and they will be joined by Prince Harry — but not by his wife Meghan Markle, who will stay at home with their baby, Archie, as she is on maternity leave. The president is also set to meet up with Prime Minister Theresa May, who will soon be leaving her role at Downing Street, and they are expected to discuss Chinese company Huawei, which the United States has blacklisted for security reasons.

The two world leaders are also expected to discuss the issue of climate change, with a spokesman for May’s government stating on Monday that the country was disappointed in the U.S.’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement back in 2017, per BBC.