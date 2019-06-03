Ashley Graham Shows Serious Skin In A Net Bikini

The plus-size model is leaving little to the imagination in her latest bikini look.

Ashley Graham is leaving very little to the imagination in a new swimwear shoot for her Swimsuits for All collection. The stunning model showed off a whole lot of skin in a new photo posted to the brand’s official Instagram account on June 2, as she rocked a very revealing black net bikini.

The gorgeous photo had Graham shooting a very sultry look towards the camera as she posed by the water in the pretty unique bikini look, which features a net design over a black-and-white string top with several holes in the fabric. The net then stretched down over the matching bottoms and pulled in at the middle to highlight the star’s slim waist.

Though it looked like the plus-size model was showing off almost everything in her pretty revealing swimwear look, Swimsuits for All‘s official website notes that the look is actually fully lined with a nude fabric inside both the triangle top and skimpy string bottoms, which tied across the hips.

In the red-hot photo posted to the account’s social media over the weekend, Ashley let her long brunette hair flow down while she accessorized the unique look with a pair of glamorous gold hoop earrings as she pushed her hair behind her right ear.

Several fans commented on the snap, praising Graham for her body confidence while also gushing over the black mesh bathing suit.

“She is just stunning!” one Instagram user commented on the new photo. Another then wrote, “Love this bathing suit!! Gorgeous @ashleygraham” with a heart emoji.

Graham has been modeling a number of different looks from her Swimsuits for All range over the past few weeks.

As The Inquisitr reported just last month, the star recently shared an outtake from a beach photo shoot where she could be seen posing alongside friend Sherri Shepherd. Sherri was flaunting her seriously impressive weight loss in a plunging black swimsuit while Ashley sported a skimpy black and white one-piece.

As for the fun pieces featured in her collection, Ashley has previously spoken out about all the hard work that went into designing the pieces which aim to suit everyone — men and women — regardless of their shape or size.

“We know that women’s bodies are historically more judged and scrutinized, but we also recognize that men are subject to those pressures as well,” Graham told Us Weekly of the size-inclusive range of swimwear.

The model then added that the collection “shows our continued commitment to represent and celebrate different body types and sizes, supporting the confidence journey for everyone. Guys, we see you too!”