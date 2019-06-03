Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Forced’ To Stay Quiet After Donald Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’

Prince Harry will reportedly be “forced” to stay quiet during United States President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom and out of respect for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth after Trump reportedly took a swipe at the prince’s wife Meghan Markle, calling her “nasty.”
The Daily Express reported that a royal expert explained that it will likely be awkward for the Duke of Sussex having to interact with Trump after it was revealed he reportedly spoke ill of Markle.
The Sun reported that Trump learned of a statement Markle made where she called him “misogynistic” and replied, “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”
Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter said to The Daily Express that the prince will have to “toe the line” after Trump’s comments during their lunch together.
Arbiter remarked that “The royal family will be professional and duty bound. He [Prince Harry] will lay on his very best charm because that is what he has been raised to do, that is what he is required to do. Markle is his wife and this is where it becomes incredibly difficult.”
Normally, members of the royal family do not make formal statements regarding their political opinions. The statements Markle made were prior to her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.
During the 2016 interview which took place on Larry King Live, Markle also stated that then-candidate Trump made it easy to see that people don’t really want that kind of world that “he’s painting.”
The royal commentator believes that Prince Harry is taking the meeting not only to show support for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth but also as a thank you for Melania Trump, whom he met in 2017 when she led the U.S. Team to Toronto for his Invictus Games. Mrs. Trump was gracious to the prince, inviting him to the White House when he visited the United States.
The Sun noted that Trump is bringing all four of his adult children and their spouses to share the experience, explaining his wishes are for Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric, and Donald Jr. Trump to hold a so-called next-generation meeting with Princes William and Harry.
Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom has been met with much criticism. CNN reported that the hope of the U.K. is to have a hospitable working relationship with the United States leader in preparation for a free trade deal with the U.S. once it finally leaves the European Union.
Prince Harry will meet with Donald Trump without his wife, Meghan Markle, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.