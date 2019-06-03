NBA Rumors: Here’s Why Cavs Aren’t Likely To Trade Kevin Love To Lakers For No. 4 Pick, Per Chris Fedor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers got lucky in last month’s NBA Draft Lottery by landing the No. 4 pick despite having the 11th-worst record in the league, many fans and experts expect the team to package that pick in a trade for an established veteran star. Most rumors have suggested that the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis would be that veteran star in question, but if the Lakers fail once again to acquire the former All-NBA big man, they might have to look elsewhere for that additional star power.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has been the subject of multiple trade rumors despite the lucrative four-year contract extension he signed last year. But would the Lakers part ways with their No. 4 pick if it means acquiring a proven star like Love? In response to a fan’s question about whether such a deal would be plausible, Cleveland.com columnist Chris Fedor stressed that the chances of such a trade are rather slim, if not completely impossible.

Speaking in general about the possibility that Love would be dealt to another team, Fedor stressed in his response that the 30-year-old big man is not someone whom the Cavaliers are planning to trade due to the “professionalism and leadership” he offers to the otherwise youthful team. However, he noted that the Cavs would at least “consider” trading Love, as no player should be considered “untouchable” as Cleveland tries to rebuild after losing LeBron James to the Lakers last summer and finishing the 2018-19 regular season with a 19-63 record.

As for the factors that need to be in play if the Lakers want to trade for Love, Fedor explained that the Cavaliers would “need to be overwhelmed by [the] offer,” which would ideally include players and draft picks that could help them in the short and long term.

“The No. 4 pick, hypothetically, would be a fine start. Only the Cavs would ask for more. Will a team be desperate enough to get Cleveland to change its stance?”

Considering how Love made the Cavaliers more competitive after he returned from injury midway through the 2018-19 season, as well as his age, contract, and injury history, Fedor concluded by saying that it’s “hard to see” the veteran big man getting traded elsewhere this summer.

Playing just 22 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018-19 campaign, Kevin Love averaged 17 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game as he missed significant time with a toe injury. However, his Basketball-Reference player page shows that he struggled with his shooting during his time on the court this season, as he shot just 38.5 percent from the field — a figure substantially lower than his career field goal shooting clip of 44.2 percent.