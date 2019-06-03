Miley Cyrus Is Groped By A Fan In Barcelona Crowd As She Tries To Go For A Walk With Husband Liam Hemsworth

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus was seen out and about in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday alongside her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth, reported The Daily Mail.

As the couple was leaving their hotel, they were engulfed by a large crowd of fans. One man was seen pushing through the excited throng of people to get close to the singer before he began feeling her hair and attempting to pull her toward him for a kiss.

The disturbing moment was handled well by the 26-year-old Hannah Montana star as she simply continued walking and left her security team to deal with the unknown man. Hemsworth also remained calm as he wrapped a protective arm around his wife and guided her through the crowd.

Cyrus has been spending time in Europe recently performing at various festivals. Before heading to Barcelona for the Primavera Sound Festival, the “Wrecking Ball” singer performed at the Orange Warsaw Festival in Poland on Saturday.

The actress-turned-rocker has been welcoming huge success in her professional life recently. On Friday, she debuted her album She is Coming, which is a six-track EP that features some of her edgiest hits yet, including “Mother’s Daughter,” “Unholy,” “D.R.E.A.M.” (which stands for Drugs Rule Everything Around Me), “Cattitude” featuring RuPaul, “Party Up the Street,” and “The Most.”

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

The “We Can’t Stop” artist will be releasing two more albums this year as part of a three-album series that includes She is Coming, She Is Here, and She Is Everything.

Cyrus conducted a huge build up to the release of the album on her Instagram account, in which she posted several photos over the course of the days leading up to the album drop giving away hints about what would be in store for her fans.

Playing on the name of her album, She is Coming, the blonde singer left captions on a variety of photos and videos, ranging from snaps of her seductively eating fruit to posing in racy outfits, counting down to the big release.

At the moment of the album’s release on Friday night, Cyrus took to the photo-sharing site to announce that the album finally arrived alongside the hashtag, #SHECAME. In the sexy snap, the singer is featured in a white crop top that is slightly wet, giving it a see-through appearance, with her flat abdomen completely exposed and also wet.

Loading...

Cyrus shoots a seductive look toward the camera as she pulls down the waistband flaps of her jeans with black manicured nails and a series of bangles and rings.

“It’s ridiculous how much you make me happy, ily and thank you,” one fan commented.