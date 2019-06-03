Nicole Scherzinger Twerks In A Cut-Out Sports Bra & Tight Leggings In Sultry Workout Video

Nicole's showing off her moves in the gym.

Nicole Scherzinger is giving her millions of followers a look at her toned body and her impressive workout routine as well as her twerking skills. The former Pussycat Dolls singer was proudly flaunting her fit figure and her booty-popping moves in a new video shared to her Instagram account on June 2 as she rocked her skintight gym gear while getting in a workout.

Nicole posted two fun videos from her most recent trip to the gym on her social media while rocking a fun matching athleisure ensemble made up of a maroon sports bra with cutouts across the back and a pair of matching leggings which stretched up to her waist. The ensemble gave her 3.7 million followers just a glimpse at her toned middle by flashing just a little flesh on her torso.

Also sporting a white baseball cap as she hit the gym, Nicole showed off her balancing skills to her millions of fans, first balancing on her right foot while extending her left leg back and then lifting it up in front of her.

Scherzinger then grabbed the kettlebells for her impressive workout, lifting the weights above her head before then swinging them between her legs as she rocked her fun skintight and coordinated gym ensemble.

But she wasn’t quite done there, as the “Poison” singer then went for a cycle on a stationary bike before revealing her twerking skills by moving her booty while crouching on a stool.

Scherzinger laughed as she dipped it very low, hilariously looking back at the camera with a smile as she almost lost her balance.

The former The X Factor and Australia’s Got Talent judge looked happy and healthy in the new body confident video she treated her millions of fans to, which came shortly after she opened up about her past battle with body dysmorphia and eating disorders.

As The Inquisitr reported, Nicole spoke candidly about feeling insecure about her looks when she was younger in a new video for the #MyYoungerSelf campaign for the Child Mind Institute.

Speaking about her issues, Scherzinger revealed that she was really hard on herself while growing up.

“I had a lot of struggles with self-esteem and a lot of insecurities and later on that resulted in me having eating disorders because of my body dysmorphia.”

However, fortunately, Nicole now seems to be in a much better place in her life and hasn’t been afraid to show off the results of her healthy and happy lifestyle on social media.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the gorgeous singer recently channeled her inner Baywatch by rocking a red-hot, cut-out swimsuit as she hit the beach and soaked up the sunshine in her home state of Hawaii.