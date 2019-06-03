Cardi B Leaves Little To The Imagination In Yellow Outfit As She Gives Raunchy Performance For Summer Jam

Cardi B was in top form Sunday night as she put on an unforgettable performance at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, reported The Daily Mail.

The rapper took to the stage in a colorful and revealing outfit that combined perfectly with her energetic and raunchy performance. The “I Like It” singer wore a bright yellow bra with matching short shorts.

The top was covered in tiny sequins and pushed up her cleavage, showing off her busty assets and leaving her midsection on display. Over her shoulders, Cardi wore a short-sleeved, yellow crop top that ended across her upper chest and was tied in a knot.

On her lower body, the rapper sported high-waisted shorts that ended right at the top of her thigh, giving them the appearance of underwear instead of shorts. They were decorated with matching sequins around the belt line and along the fringed fabric of the leg holes. The shorts showed off her sculpted backside as she twerked to the music and moved her entire body.

Cardi completed the outfit with fishnet stockings, long, pointed yellow manicured nails, a multi-colored wig and heavy eye makeup. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, diamond bracelets, and white platform sneakers also decorated with the same sparkly sequins and yellow highlights.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper gave the performance her all as she showed off her incredible vocal range and shook her entire body alongside her similarly dressed backup dancers. Cardi planned her entire performance down to the smallest detail, including a golden mic that matched her outfit.

The artist returned to the stage following a brief hiatus due to recent plastic surgery complications. At the end of last week, Cardi took to popular social media site Instagram to explain why she canceled shows after receiving backlash from haters.

In the Instagram Live video, the “Money Bag” rapper explained that her recent breast surgery wasn’t healing as planned and her doctor was concerned about her interfering with the healing process by performing too much activity.

In true Cardi fashion, she also declared that she can do whatever she wants with her body and that it’s no one else’s business. She also added that she doesn’t have time to work on her body because of a busy schedule and opts for plastic surgery to achieve the results she wants.

As she wrapped up the video, Cardi apologized to her fans for canceling the shows and expressed how much she hated having to do so.