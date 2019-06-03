Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daughter Stormi Is Hospitalized After Suffering Allergic Reaction

On Sunday, reality television star Kylie Jenner took to social media site Instagram to share a photo of her 15-month-old daughter Stormi sleeping in the hospital after she was rushed there due to suffering an allergic reaction, reported The Daily Mail.

Stormi, who Kylie shares with rapper and boyfriend Travis Scott, has since made a full recovery and was discharged Sunday night. In the caption of the photo posted to her Instagram story, the Kylie Cosmetics owner did not specify what had caused the reaction but expressed her gratitude that her daughter made it through.

“Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to add that nothing else matters in these situations and empathized with other moms in the same situation.

“God bless all the moms with sick babies.”

Kylie finished the caption by sending love and positive energy to moms going through terrible scares.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul welcomed her daughter into the world in February of 2018 after keeping her pregnancy a secret from the public in the months leading up to her birth. Stormi has since been a permanent fixture in many of Kylie’s social media posts as the doting mother shares her pride and joy with her millions of fans.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram last week, the entrepreneur showed off Stormi as she splashed in an infinity pool in Malibu. In the primary photo, Kylie shares a sweet moment with her baby daughter as she poses for the shot while holding Stormi up to her face and giving her a huge smooch.

Kylie is featured wearing a beige one-piece swimsuit as she stands in the middle of the pool positioned sideways to the camera. She holds Stormi in front of her and bends her head back as she plants a huge kiss on her daughter’s chubby cheeks. Stormi rocks a pink, long-sleeved swimsuit decorated with colored stars.

Loading...

The other two photos in the series show the mother and daughter as they splash and laugh in the pool, enjoying the special time together.

Kylie’s 137 million followers went crazy for the adorable photos, leaving over 7 million likes on the photos along with hundreds of comments filled with heart emoji and sweet messages.

One Instagram user wrote, “Omg so precious.”

Another commented, “Love these 3 photos of a mother & young daughter just sharing really prized moments of sheer fun!”