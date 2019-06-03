Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Lies On Her Back In A Leopard-Print Bikini At The Beach

Candice is lying back at the beach.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is showing off her bikini body in a new piece from her Tropic of C swimwear collection. The stunning supermodel could be seen posing on the beach in a new photo posted to the brand’s official Instagram page on June 2 as she modeled a fun, new print on the sand.

The gorgeous picture from a recent beach photo shoot featured the mom of two lying on her back in a leopard-print, bandeau bikini top with her hands above her head and her eyes closed as she faced upward with her head toward the sun.

Swanepoel, who only welcomed her first son into the world one year ago, wore the new piece from her line with a pair of high-waisted, black bikini bottoms. The simpler high-cut bottoms stretched all the way up toward her waist to perfectly show off her tiny and tanned middle.

In the caption of the picture uploaded on June 2, the account revealed that Candice was rocking the vibe top in the fun and new animal-print design called the beshu print.

The model has been proudly showing off all her hard work in the gym in several photos posted to the account’s page over the past few weeks, showing off her talents both in front of the camera as a model and behind it as a swimwear designer.

One of the most recent shoot photos had Candice sizzling in a black bikini, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

The mom to almost 1-year-old Ariel and 2-year-old Anaca showed the world her toned abs in a simple, black bikini in a number of black-and-white photos posted to social media by Tropic of C.

Before that, The Inquisitr reported that the stunning star – who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable models and has been modeling lingerie and swimwear for the brand since 2007 – wowed fans in another leopard-print bikini from her line, which has been worn by a number of other celebrities.

Speaking to W Magazine in an interview last June, Swanepoel jokingly referred to her swimwear line as being her “third baby” while discussing all the hard work she puts into choosing all of the cuts and colors.

Loading...

“I think the hips are one of the sexiest parts of a woman’s body, so I like to accentuate that,” Swanepoel told the site, adding that her long career as a model has also helped her to get a better insight into the world of design.

“I’ve always been drawn to fashion, but [through] modeling you really get the inside scoop. I also get to see what works and what doesn’t firsthand, from colors and skin tones to stitch and stretch,” Candice then continued.