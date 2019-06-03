Ellen Page And Wife Emma Portner Go Topless, Share A Kiss To Celebrate The Start Of Pride Month

Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner kicked off Pride Month in style — by sharing a topless photo of themselves embracing and moving in for a kiss.

The 32-year-old actress and her 24-year-old wife posed for the classy black-and-white photo, which Page shared on Instagram on Sunday to mark the start of Pride Month.

“HAPPY PRIDE!!! Sending love,” Page wrote in the photo’s caption.

The shot gained some viral attention with Ellen’s more than 2 million followers, garnering more than 400,000 likes and attracting all manner of supportive comments.

Though the two appeared topless in the photo, it appeared to fall more in the artistic expression of love between two partners rather than some of the racier topless snaps shared by models and stars on Instagram. Fans seemed to notice the distinction as well, with the response to the photo overwhelmingly supportive. It came as the start of the month-long celebrations of LGBT pride across the country, with the month culminating in the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, a seminal moment in the LGBT rights movement.

Page has emerged as one of the entertainment industry’s leading LGBT advocates, saying in a recent interview with BALANCE that she hopes her marriage to the 24-year-old Portner can serve as an example to others. The magazine noted that Ellen’s 2014 speech at a conference organized by The Human Rights Campaign was seen as a major step forward both for the actress and for the movement.

“I’m here today because I am gay and because maybe I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time,” Page told the audience.

“I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”

Page told the magazine that she hopes her words can help others in the same situation she had been in, living in the closet and unable to live authentically. Page said that she still has a long way to go, but feels an enormous difference from her life before coming out.

“I still feel like I’m just becoming able to be who I am and feel comfortable in my body,” she said.

“The difference I felt physically after coming out was just like… you’d have to feel it to believe it.”

Her openness has seemed to inspire a number of fans. After Ellen Page shared the topless photo with her wife, many used the comment section to praise her bravery and for showing how love knows no boundaries.