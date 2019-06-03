Wendy Williams Boasts An Impressive Net Worth Of $40 Million Prior To Her Divorce Settlement Being Finalized

Talk show host Wendy Williams has accumulated quite a hefty net worth during her lifetime, making it no surprise that her estranged husband Kevin Hunter wants a chunk of the change.

It’s no secret that talk show host Wendy Williams hasn’t had an easy past few years. Of course, the 54-year-old likes to chat about the drama and downfalls of other famous celebrities. In fact, that’s what a whole segment of her television program, The Wendy Williams Show, is dedicated to. However, in the past couple of months especially, she’s been the one in the hot seat.

For the first time, she’s had to adapt to life as the person whom major headlines were written about, often not in a positive manner, according to International Business Times.

Just last month, Williams finally filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. The pair share one child together, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. Not only was Hunter her spouse, but he was also the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, a position from which he has since been fired.

The couple’s messy split comes after months of rumors of infidelity on the part of Hunter. The rumors came to a peak in May when Hunter reportedly welcomed a baby girl with his mistress. At around the same time, Williams admitted to her fans while on air that she had been living in a sober house while she fought against an addiction to substance abuse.

Williams has been very candid about her struggles with addiction, even in some of its darkest forms. In the past, the television personality struggled with an addiction to cocaine before eventually seeking treatment. As her marriage began to fall apart, her addiction to alcohol and prescription pills then began to take hold of her. However, Williams didn’t let addiction take away the career she worked so hard to build.

She has since moved out of the sober house and into her very own bachelorette pad. She reportedly has been working hard to maintain her sobriety and has big future plans for her and her son. She’s admittedly even been dating a little bit.

Loading...

Currently, Williams reportedly has a net worth of approximately $40 million. This impressive fortune has grown not only from her television series, but from her wig line, fashion line, jewelry line, and best selling books. Of course, this number is subject to change in the near future as Hunter is reportedly asking for a pretty decent chunk of that in terms of a divorce settlement.

A source close to Williams noted that Hunter likely won’t leave the television star alone before receiving a fortune of his own.

“Kevin won’t go quietly. He’s seen Wendy at rock-bottom and knows all of her deepest, darkest, dirtiest secrets,” they said.