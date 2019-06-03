Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Sexy Bikini Body In Mexico

Kristin Cavallari is flaunting her incredible bikini body on the beach while hanging out in Mexico.

According to The Daily Mail, Kristin Cavallari is currently south of the border as she films the reality TV series, Paradise Hotel.

In her latest Instagram shot, the former Laguna Beach star is seen sitting in a swimming pool as a gorgeous ocean scene, complete with blue sky, can be seen behind her.

Cavallari dons a skimpy bikini in the sexy snapshot, which includes a black triangle top, and a pair of tan and white bottoms with ruffles on the sides.

Kristin also wears an oversized sunhat to shield her from the sun’s rays and accessorized with dark oversize sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.

The reality star puts her ample cleavage on full display in the tiny bikini, as well as her insane abs, flat tummy, lean legs, and toned arms.

In the caption of the photo, Kristin reveals that she’s loved living in Mexico for the past five weeks as she’s been the host of the Fox series, Paradise Hotel.

In another bikini pool snap from a few days earlier, Cavallari can be seen snuggling up to her three children, Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon, as they look out over the ocean together.

As previously reported by Romper, Kristin Cavallari recently spoke out about reviving her career by creating her own jewelry company, Uncommon James, and returning to reality TV with Very Cavallari, which airs on the E! network.

Meanwhile, she says she couldn’t do it if it wasn’t for her husband, Jay Cutler, and his retirement from the NFL.

“It can be hard at times, to be honest. I couldn’t do it without Jay as cliché and annoying as that probably is, it’s very true. I mean, he’s home with my kids right now. He’s been doing a lot of the pickups at school,” Kristin stated.

“He’s worked his a** off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out. We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ’cause I couldn’t do it without him. He’s really hands-on with the kids, and he’s able to pick them up from school if I can’t, all that stuff. So it’s been really nice,” The ex-Hills star added.

Fans can see more of Kristin Cavallari’s life by following her on Instagram.